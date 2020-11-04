I was expecting to lead of this week’s column celebrating the Golden Gophers first win of the season at Maryland. And when the fourth quarter began, it appeared that was sure to happen.
Minnesota led the Terrapins, who haven’t won a conference game in — let’s just say forever, by 17 points. The Gophers had a 38-21 lead but choked it away and lost 45-44 in overtime on a missed extra point that wasn’t even close to going through the uprights.
It was the first time in 70 games that a team that was trailing by 17 points or more entering the fourth quarter rallied for the win.
The Gophers’ kicking game has been suspect in both games this season, so I was yelling at the coach to go for two points and the win! He’s bound to miss! But Coach Fleck didn’t hear me and the Gophers are now 0-2 and has to play at Illinois this weekend.
Minnesota made too many mistakes to beat Michigan in the season-opener and had Maryland beat but forgot to finish. I’m not sure which Gophers’ team is going to show up this weekend, but it has to play better or they’re going to be 0-3.
As for the other football team from Minnesota, the Vikings played a good first half and played even better in the second half to beat the over-rated Green Bay Packers. The Vikes had a great game plan and Captain Kirk didn’t mess it up. How ‘bout that!
As for some of the choke jobs over the weekend, let’s start with Baltimore. Lamar Jackson, the 2019 MVP, did not play up to that level. He threw a pick-six and fumbled twice in the red zone. They marched up and down the field on Pittsburgh but lost 28-24.
The LA Rams had twice as many yards as Miami, but like Jackson, Jared Goff had four turnovers in a 28-17 loss. The fish also had a punt return and a fumble return for touchdowns.
Tennessee lost their second straight game to the lowly Bengals 31-20. I wonder if they were looking past this game to Sunday’s showdown with Chicago.
And let’s not forget the Chargers blowing a 24-10 lead and falling at Denver 31-30 on the last play of the game.
Winning the week was Todd Felix at 9-6, edging Zoe Taatjes on the tie-breaker. I went a dismal 7-8.
In the six college games this week, I’m tempted to take Notre Dame at home, but Clemson is a superior team even without Trevor Lawrence. I’m also taking Georgia, Michigan, BYU, Oklahoma State and Oregon.
In the NFL, let’s go with Tennessee, Minnesota, Kansas City, Baltimore, Atlanta, Seattle, Las Vegas, Arizona and Tampa Bay.
