That’s the best way to sum up the Vikings’ season so far, after they held on to beat Arizona 34-28 Sunday. Minnesota is now 6-1 and sits at No. 2 in the NFC. They have won five straight with their bend-but-don’t-break defense that forced two turnovers and added four sacks.
Kevin O’Connell has crafted some creative plays in the red zone, but, and there’s always a but, where are those plays when you’re trying to put a team away! Three times the Vikings had a chance to make it a two-score lead, and all three times they ended up punting the ball away.
Luckily the defense forced an interception, a turnover on downs, and on the final possession sacked Kylar Murray on back-to-back plays.
And don’t get me started on Greg Joseph. I think this guys intentionally misses extra points to drive us fans crazy.
Kudos to Capt. Kirk for playing a nearly flawless game. He still fumbled the ball again, which led to an Arizona touchdown, because he holds onto the ball way too much. He also was content to dink and dunk it with guys open down field. The Vikings have great receivers, so trust them to make a play and throw the ball to them.
Up next is Washington, which is playing some good football now with a backup quarterback. The Vikings should win, but I’m sure it will be a nail-biter!
As for the Gophers, it appears the boat has righted itself as they dominated Rutgers 31-0 to snap a three-game losing streak. This weekend the 5-1 Gophers travel to Nebraska, with three more games to follow, including at home against Iowa and a season finale at Wisconsin.
Winning the week was Nancy Wegner on the tie-breaker at 13-5, while I finished a dismal 11-7.
Of the seven college games on the list this week, I’m going with Kansas State, Georgia, Air Force, Minnesota, LSU, Notre Dame and BYU.
In the NFL, I’m going to take Minnesota, Miami, Green Bay, Buffalo, LA Chargers, Arizona, LA Rams, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Cincinnati and Baltimore.
