They’re good but they’re not great!

That’s the best way to sum up the Vikings’ season so far, after they held on to beat Arizona 34-28 Sunday. Minnesota is now 6-1 and sits at No. 2 in the NFC. They have won five straight with their bend-but-don’t-break defense that forced two turnovers and added four sacks.

