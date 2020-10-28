I really thought the Gophers were going to beat Michigan Saturday night and take back the Little Brown Jug, something they haven’t had in their possession since it seems like forever.
Special teams and defense proved to be the turning point for both teams. Minnesota blocked a punt on the opening possession and two plays later scored a touchdown for a quick 7-0 lead.
After that the Gophers’ defense gave up several big plays as they fell behind by 15 points at the half and eventually lost 49-24. One of the big plays was Zach Charbonnet’s 70-yard touchdown. There was also a sack fumble returned for a touchdown by the Wolverines.
On the Gophers’ second possession they had first-and-goal inside the five, but only came away with three points. That field goal cut the lead to 14-10, but a bad squib kickoff followed by a long kickoff return set Michigan up inside the 10 and a short drive for a 21-10 lead.
Minnesota marched down the field and scored on Mohamed Ibrahim’s run to cut the lead back to four. But Michigan answered once again, and on the Gophers’ ensuing possession, they were facing a fourth-and-four with 3:20 left in the half.
Minnesota’s kicking issues forced Coach PJ Fleck to fake the punt, and Michigan read it perfectly. They capped off the short field with another touchdown and a 35-17 halftime lead.
Minnesota’s regular punter, kicker and kickoff specialist were not available for the game, so there were bad punts and kickoffs. Michigan was able to take advantage with good field position several times.
The Gophers got the ball to start the second half with Ibrahim capping the long drive with a touchdown. Those were the last points Minnesota would score despite moving the ball across midfield a few other times, including a first-and-goal.
It seemed like all the breaks went Michigan’s way. Tipped passes that were caught for first downs, fumbles Minnesota’s defense was able to force but not recover and the many missed tackles by the Gophers that were turned into long runs or touchdowns.
Fleck said afterwards that the Gophers didn’t come up with the big plays like Michigan did.
Well, one good thing about the loss, we didn’t have to see the Vikings choke away another win the next day.
Winning the week was ___ at 12-3. I went 10-5!
This week I’m taking Ohio State, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Auburn and Boise State in the college ranks.
In the NFL, let’s go with Green Bay over the Yikes, Baltimore, LA Rams, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Chicago, Seattle, Cleveland and LA Chargers.
As you can see I did not add any NFC East games, because who really cares what Dallas, Philly, the Giants or Washington do!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.