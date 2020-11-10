It was a good week for Minnesota football as both the Gophers and Vikings easily won their games. This week’s games will be much tougher as the Gophers host Iowa and the Vikings travel to Chicago in a key division match-up.
Dalvin Cook jumped into the MVP discussion with another big performance, rushing for more than 200 yards. If he keeps this up and the Vikings continue to win their games, he has a chance.
Captain Kirk has been playing extremely well over the last couple weeks. He hasn’t forced anything and has stuck with the game plan of running the ball.
Winning the week was Mitch Altum at 12-3. I did much better than last week at 9-6.
This week I will take Minnesota, Miami, Texas A&M, Wyoming and Ohio State.
In the NFL, let’s go with Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Miami, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Orleans, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Minnesota.
