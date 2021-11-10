Before I get to the Vikings losing in overtime at Baltimore and the Gophers’ dismal performance in a home loss to Illinois, I want to address the Aaron Rodgers situation and him missing Sunday’s game at Kansas City because he has COVID.
When asked back in August by a member of the media if he was vaccinated, he said, “Yeah, I’m immunized.” His first word was, “Yeah!”
Mr. Rodgers purposely tried to mislead everyone. He now says he wasn’t lying and that the alternative treatment he underwent in the off-season qualified him as immunized.
Say what! Hey, Mr. Rodgers, if you don’t think the vaccine is safe, say that. Don’t continue to mislead, which is basically a lie. He tried to play everyone for a fool. Now he looks like a fool and the Green Bay Packers organization allowed him to do it to keep him happy.
The big question moving forward is — is the NFL going to hold the Packers and Mr. Rodgers accountable, because they did not follow the protocols put in place for players who are not vaccinated? It will be interesting to see if there is a huge fine.
Now, let’s get back to the Minnesota and them blowing a big lead. A kick-off return to begin the second half gave the Vikings a 24-10 lead, but the offense never came out of the locker room. Their only points came at the end of regulation on Kirk Cousin’s TD pass to Adam Thielen that sent the game into overtime.
The defense forced two turnovers, including one in overtime, but the offense sputtered with the ball both times. Capt. Kirk did throw the ball deep and found some open receivers, but with the game on the line he choked. Lamar Jackson may have thrown two picks, but he kept on throwing the ball down field and that’s why the Ravens won.
As for the Gopher losing at home. The offense stank! Their chance of making the Big Ten title game is in doubt, as they still have to go to Iowa and host Wisconsin.
Winning week nine was Austin Stein at 11-7, while I went 7-11. Too many upsets in the NFL.
This week I’m taking Iowa, Texas A&M, Michigan, Wake Forest, Baylor and Auburn in college games.
In the NFL, I’ll go with Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Buffalo, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Green Bay, Denver, Kansas City, LA Rams and LA Chargers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.