Minnesota football fans have a lot to celebrate this week!
The Gophers rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat host Nebraska 20-13 Saturday afternoon, and the Vikings outscored host Washington 13-0 over the final 11 minutes for a 20-17 win.
The Gophers looked dead in the water as their offense could not sustain a drive, and quarterback Tanner Morgan only had 38 yards passing and was sacked three times.
Enter back-up quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who led the Gophers on two touchdown drives and two others that led to two field goals of 47 and 49 yards by Matthew Trickett.
Mo Ibraham had only 18 yards in the first half but finished with 128 yards and two touchdown runs.
The defense also played outstanding, forcing six straight three-and-outs from the second quarter to early in the fourth, and also intercepted a pass.
As for the Vikings, they started off strong by scoring a touchdown on the opening possession, but failed to do much over the next three quarter. But much like a light switch being flipped on, the offense got on track and scored the final 13 point in the fourth quarter.
Harrison Smith came up with biggest play for the defense when he intercepted a pass near midfield and returned it inside the 15-yard line. A few plays later the Vikings scored a touchdown to tie the game at 17 apiece.
The Vikings are now 7-1, 4.5 games ahead of the Green Bay Packers, who lost their fifth straight. Yeah, life is good!
This weekend the Vikes head to Buffalo, who dropped to 6-2 after losing a double-digit lead and fell to the Jets. I expect the Mafia Bills to be pissed off and take it out on Minnesota.
Wining the ninth week of the Football Picks was Jerry Sundstrom at 11-7.
I went 6-1 in college games, but only 6-5 in the pros for a 12-6 mark. Yes, I picked LSU over Alabama, Notre Dame to take down Clemson, the Gophers to beat Nebraska, Georgia over Tennessee and Air Force to win the Commander’s Trophy by taking down Army.
This week I have five college games and 13 from the NFL. I’m going with the Gophers again along with Iowa, Alabama, Tulane and TCU, even though I think Texas will probably beat the Horned Frogs.
In the NFL, Buffalo will beat Minnesota only if Josh Allen plays, Chicago, Kansas City, Seattle, Miami, NY Giants, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Las Vegas, Dallas, LA Rams, San Francisco and Philadelphia.
