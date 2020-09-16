The real Kirk Cousins showed up Sunday in the Vikings’ season-opener stinker to the hated Green Bay Packers. Good thing there were no fans at the game
Captain Kirk handed the Packers nine points in the first half on a safety and a badly thrown ball intended for Adam Thielen that was picked off. Why is Kirk throwing the ball from the end zone? I do put some blame on the play-calling and blocking, but come on man, everyone knows he falls down once he’s touched, and he never ever looked to see if someone was coming from his blind side. What a rookie mistake.
Minnesota’s defense played great to start, but Cousins’ two major mistakes in the first half allowed Green Bay to grab a double-digit lead.
The stupid penalties didn’t help, but let’s give credit to the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, who proved how much of a better quarterback he is. Cousins and the offense did play better in the fourth quarter, but the defense gave up too many big pass plays that led to three touchdowns.
Those who still think Capt. Kirk is going to lead Minnesota to a Super Bowl, better come out of la-la land. In fact, the schedule is so tough early on I can see the Vikings losing their first seven games. They have to face Indianapolis, Tennessee, Houston, Seattle, Atlanta and Green Bay, and all of those teams have better quarterbacks.
Winning the week was Rod Zubke at 12-3, while I went only 8-7. What happened to Detroit and Philadelphia? They both had big leads and didn’t finish!
This week I’m taking Tennessee, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Dallas, Chicago, Arizona and Seattle at home.
That means the road warriors will be San Francisco, Buffalo, Kansas City, Baltimore, New England, and I’m going to take the Vikings again.
