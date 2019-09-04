The football season has already kicked off and there’s plenty to talk about, including who I think will win each division and what four teams will make the College Football Playoffs.
Normally I would begin with the Vikings, but let’s save them for last.
In the college ranks, I see Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State making the playoffs, but don’t count out Alabama sneaking in. Sorry PAC 12, no playoffs once again. Oregon blew their chance by giving away the game to Auburn.
I expect Minnesota will have a better season than last year, if they can overcome their inconsistent play. They played so well against Wisconsin and Purdue, but then lost badly to Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska.
I see either Nebraska or Wisconsin winning the West Division.
The winner of the Big Ten will come out of East Division, with Ohio State and Michigan the favorites. Will this be the year that Jim Harbaugh finally beats Ohio State? I want to say it is because Urban Meyer retired once again. Good riddance.
As for the NFL, I’m picking Chicago to once again win the NFC North, with both Minnesota and Green Bay battling for second place. While the Viking’s defense is one of the best’s in the league, the offense is still led by Kirk Cousins, who I still think is a mediocre quarterback.
The inept front office traded away a fifth-round pick for a kicker from Baltimore, and this past weekend cut him. They also didn’t go out and improve the offense this past off-season. Check that, the Laquon Treadwell experiment is finally over.
Dallas and Philadelphia will battle it out in the East with Dallas taking first. The Giants have a slim chance while Washington once again will be bad.
I’m taking New Orleans to win the South with Carolina, Atlanta and Tampa Bay each making a bid.
Will the LA Rams win the West once again and make it back the Super Bowl? I would like to say yes, but Seattle will win the division and New Orleans will beat Chicago in the NFC Championship game.
As for the AFC, midnight will finally strike in New England and the ageless Tom Brady will not make it back to the Super Bowl. The Patriots will most likely win the division for the umpteenth time over the NY Jets, Buffalo and Miami, but Tom will not be as terrific as he has been.
The favorite pick is taking Cleveland in the North, but I still think Pittsburgh or Baltimore will win the division.
The toughest division to predict is the South with Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Tennessee all in the hunt. If Andrew Luck didn’t retire, I would have take the Colts, but I’m leaning toward Houston.
There are many questions to consider in the West. Kansas City should be a unanimous choice, but the other three teams went out during the off-season to make themselves better. Denver has a new quarterback, the Raiders have Antonio Brown while the Chargers are dealing with some key injuries. I’m picking Kansas City to win the AFC title game over Houston.
In the Super Bowl, I’m taking Kansas City.
As for what’s ahead this week, I have three college games that could go either way. I’m taking Clemson, Texas and Stanford. I would have taken USC, but they may have lost their quarterback for the season.
In the pros, let’s go with the LA Rams, Buffalo, Baltimore, Kansas City, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Denver as road warriors, while Philadelphia, Cleveland, LA Chargers, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Dallas, New Orleans and Minnesota will win at home.
