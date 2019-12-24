Are you as fed up with all the commercials by Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins on TV as I am? Maybe if the two of them spent more time away from the camera they might play better on Sunday.
That’s really not fair to Captain Kirk as his commercials are regional while Mayfield’s are national. I will say though, Mayfield is a better pitch man than quarterback, while the results on Kirk are still out.
Thanks to the LA Rams’ loss Saturday, the Vikings are in the playoffs, so we have to give credit to Captain Kirk. I would like to say they still have a chance to win the division, but because this week’s Pilot went to press Monday, I don’t know the results of the home game with the hated Cheeseheads and their whiney quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Without Dalvin Cook at running back, it got much tougher to win, and that means Kirk will have to do more to win.
Oh, by the way, I think Mr. Rodgers has won five straight Monday night games.
And then there’s Mr. Cousins’ 0-8 record on Monday night and his less than average performances against team with winning records. Well, at least he led Minnesota to the playoffs!
Four of the other five teams in the NFC are set, it just comes down to the final week to determine who will be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds. Seattle, San Francisco and New Orleans were each 11-3 entering the weekend. Jimmy G. drove the 49ers down the field to beat the Rams by three Saturday night to take over the division lead, while Seattle lost for the third time this year at home to the Arizona Cardinals, who came in with a 4-9-1 record. New Orleans wrapped up its division several weeks ago at play at Carolina Sunday.
Seattle, who beat the 49ers earlier this season, hosts San Francisco for the West Division title and possibly the No. 1 seed.
The 49ers have already beaten both New Orleans and Green Bay and currently hold the No. 1 seed.
In the NFC East, Dallas was in the driver’s seat after they humiliated the Rams last week but didn’t look too good against a beat-up Philadelphia squad in America’s Game of the Week and lost 17-9.
Philadelphia still has to go on the road and beat the Giants to secure the division and a playoff berth. If Dallas beats Washington at home and Philly loses, Dallas is in.
The hated Cowboys always seem to have the Game of the Week, and they maybe are the 15th best team in the NFL. America’s Team sucks!
In the AFC, Baltimore has the No. 1 seed while Kansas City and New England are in the hunt for No. 2. Houston has locked up its division with Buffalo the top wild card team.
Pittsburgh was in position to win the other wild card spot, but lost at the NY Jets. That allowed Tennessee, who blew a 14-point home lead to New Orleans, to move ahead of the Steelers. That also means Oakland is still alive for a playoff spot.
This weekend Tennessee is at Houston, Pittsburgh goes to Baltimore, who will more than likely not play quarterback Lamar Jackson, Oakland is at Denver and New England hosts Miami. If the Patriots win they have the No. 2 seed and No. 3 seed Kansas City will host the lowest-seeded wild card team.
That means Houston will host the other wild card team, which should be Buffalo.
Winning the week was Marcia Freeman with a 14-4 record, using the tie-breaker to edge out Gene Roepke.
Thanks to two college teams who I thought were better than they showed in their bowl games Saturday, Dallas looking pathetic, Tennessee blowing a big lead, the NY Jets beating a banged up Pittsburgh and the Seahawks losing at home, all dropped me to 12-6.
This week I have six bowl games on the schedule and 12 key NFL battles. In the college ranks, I’m taking LSU, Clemson, Penn State, USC, Notre Dame and Air Force.
In the pros, let’s take Minnesota, Baltimore, Buffalo,Dallas, Houston, Kansas City and New England at home. That means I’m taking Green Bay, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Oakland and San Francisco to win on the road.
Next week I’ll wrap up the season with the rest of my bowl game results, give my predictions for the NFL playoffs, and talk about my preseason picks and see how I did.
