What a great performance by Kirk Cousins in Minnesota’s 38-20 home win over Philadelphia that moves them into second place in the North with a 4-2 mark.
The key to victory was opening up the playbook and letting Kirk chuck the pigskin down the field and the offensive line giving him time. I guess we can say Coach Mike Zimmer took the leash off.
This week Minnesota has another big test, traveling to Detroit to take on a Lions’ team that doesn’t make the mistakes they’ve been know for. Detroit played great against Green Bay, but once again Aaron Rodgers won the game — thanks to the officials, but more on that later — his first victory over Matthew Stafford in five tries.
Other games last weekend that blew up the NFL Power Rankings were Kansas City dropping their second straight at home to Houston; Dallas losing to the winless Jets; and San Francisco smothering the host Rams.
Winning the week was Daniel Paul, who went 12-6. He edged out Josh Loney by one point on the tie-breaker.
I finished 11-7, which is a lot better than last week’s 9-9. I only got one of five college games wrong last week, missing out on Temple beating Memphis at home. Hey, that’s why I put that game in there.
Thanks, Atlanta and Miami, for losing by one point, and Cleveland for giving up a big lead to Seattle as Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions.
Russell Wilson showed why he is the MVP of the league right now with 14 touchdowns and no picks as the Seahawks improved to 5-1.
The Gophers looked incredible in their trouncing of Nebraska. Up next is Ruttgers on the road, which should be an easy win, and then home against Maryland Oct. 26. On Nov. 9 they host Penn State.
This week there are five more college games and 13 from the NFL.
I’m taking Baylor, Penn State, Texas A&M, Utah and Oregon.
In the pros, let’s go with Buffalo, Green Bay, NY Giants, Tennessee, Chicago, Seattle and Dallas at home, with Jacksonville, Rams, Houston, San Francisco, New England and Minnesota winning on the road.
Detroit should have won the Monday night game at Green Bay, but once again the officials helped out the Packers. Does anyone know what pass interference is?
A couple years ago it was, “What is a catch,” and now this. Just terrrrrible!
