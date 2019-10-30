I normally start the week ranting and raving about Kirk Cousins, but he’s actually been playing well for four straight weeks, so I’ll save it for next week. Besides, the Vikings are 6-2 and Coach Mike Zimmer has them playing OK!
This week I’m going to applaud the Gophers and their 8-0 record, a first in more than eight decades. This weekend they are off to get ready for Penn State, who are also 8-0, and will come to Minnesota Nov. 9 for what will be the biggest college game this state has held since the Gophers last won a national title back in 1960. That was way before my time, so this is one game I will definitely be watching — probably on TV since it is also deer hunting season.
As for last week’s games, there weren’t many surprises except Chicago and Buffalo choking at home.
There were four who finished the week on top with a 16-2 mark. They were Chris Cruse, Josh Loney, Rich Majcin and Richard Taatjes. Majcin, who I believe was in college back in the Bernie Bierman era, was only three points away from the tiebreaker point total, while the others were seven or more points. Congrats Rich!
As for me, I finished the week at 15-2. Not bad, considering I have to make my picks Tuesday morning, more than three days before the rest of you slugs.
As easy as I thought the games were last weekend, this week looks to be up in the air.
In the college ranks, I’m taking Utah, Georgia, Memphis, Air Force and Oregon, but I wouldn’t be surprised if I got them all wrong, especially Army topping Air Force.
In the NFL, let’s go with Houston, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Carolina, NY Jets, Philadelphia, Oakland, Seattle, Green Bay, Cleveland, Dallas and Baltimore, but don’t take my word for it.
As for Minnesota, I’m going out on a skinny limb and taking the Vikes, because I still don’t know if Saint Patrick is playing. If he does, Kansas City wins!
