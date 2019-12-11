The College Playoff is all set and that means the holiday season will be even more fun for all the football fanatics.
LSU may have overtaken Ohio State in the final poll, but I see the Buckeyes or Clemson having a great chance to win it all. Sorry, Sooner fans, LSU will beat Oklahoma badly.
If not for Wisconsin’s second-half collapse, it could be even more interesting what the committee would have decided! I just wish the Cheeseheads would have come out of the locker room at the half. How can a team play that well in the first half and do a no-show in the second?
As for the Gophers, well they get a New Year’s Day bowl game, but I’m not sure they have much of a chance to beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl. Maybe Auburn will be just happy they beat Alabama and won’t show up for the bowl game. Doubtful!
I’ll talk more about bowl games over the next two weeks, but now let’s go to the NFL. The Vikings and Green Bay both took care of business last weekend, and it looks like their Monday night meeting Dec. 23 will decided who wins the North Division and who will be a wildcard. Of course Chicago, which is playing really well now, could always play spoiler since they travel to Green Bay this weekend and to Minnesota Dec. 29.
I’m pulling for the Vikes, but Kirk Cousins is 0-8 in prime time games. I think this could be the game that gets the monkey off Captain Kirk’s back and propels Minnesota to the division title.
As for the rest of the NFC, San Francisco, New Orleans and Seattle are in position to make the playoffs, but don’t count out the Rams, who still have a game against the 49ers.
The East Division is a mess, and the winner could have an 8-8 or 7-9 record. My pick is on Philly, but Dallas has a lot of talent; they just haven’t shown it by losing three straight.
In the AFC, Baltimore and Kansas City have locked up their divisions, while Houston and New England barely lead their divisions after they both lost at home Sunday. That still gives teams like Buffalo and Tennessee a chance to win a division title. Pittsburgh is clinging to the final wildcard spot, despite a third-string quarterback leading them.
Officiating in the NFL has gotten worse throughout the season; just ask New England. The team that seems to always get the breaks lost a game because of three bad calls. Cry me a river!
Winning the week was Jon Osowski. He and Kevin Sundstrom both tied at 15-3, but Jon won on tie-breaker.
I finished 13-5. Not bad considering I took both Baylor and Utah. I was happily surprised how well Oregon played, and if not for losing quarterback Charlie Brewer in the second quarter with a three-point lead, Baylor might be in the College Playoff instead.
This week I have three college games and 15 from the NFL. I’m taking Navy in the classic match-up against Army, NDSU to beat Illinois State and St. John’s over Wisconsin-Whitewater.
In the NFL, let’s go with Tennessee, Kansas City, NY Giants, Oakland, Arizona, San Francisco and New Orleans at home, while I see New England, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Seattle, Buffalo and LA Rams winning on the road.
And for you Cheeseheads and Purple People Eaters, I’m taking Chicago and Minnesota.
