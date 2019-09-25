Thank you, Mr. Cousins, for playing halfway decent in guiding the Vikings to an easy win at home over Oakland. Before all the fanatic fans start declaring, “We’re going to the Super Bowl,” remember the Raiders have a losing record and Kirk can’t beat teams with winning records.
This week the Vikings travel to Chicago in a big match-up. Losing the game won’t mean the end of the season, but it will be much more difficult to get out of the cellar, because that’s where the loser will be in the division.
The best games of the weekend were several college games like Georgia rallying to beat Notre Dame, the Giants and their new rookie quarterback surpassing Tampa Bay, Kansas City holding off Baltimore, and the Chargers blowing a double-digit lead and losing at home to Houston.
Winning the week with a 16-2 record was Ron Paulson of Walker. He won the tie-breaker over Michelle Eller of Longville. I finished the week 15-3 because I picked all three college games correctly.
This week there are four Saturday games on the sheet, including the Gophers in the Big Ten Conference opener. I’m taking Utah, Penn State, Clemson and Minnesota, hoping they play better than the last-minute heroics they had to come up with for their previous two wins.
In the NFL, I’m taking Atlanta, NY Giants, Indianapolis, Houston, Baltimore, LA Rams and Pittsburgh at home, with LA Chargers, Kansas City, New England, Seattle, Jacksonville and Dallas winning on the road.
As for the Vikings, I’m taking Chicago to prevail. I’d like to go the other way, but nothing the Vikings have shown makes me believe they can beat a good team. And it appears Chicago has fixed its offense.
