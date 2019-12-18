Vikings fans are going to be pissed off this week when they see that the Pigskin Picks entry form doesn’t have the Green Bay at Minnesota game on Monday Night Football.
Sorry! Because Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday, we have to send The Pilot to the printer Monday afternoon so we can have it in everyone’s mailboxes Tuesday morning.
It’s probably better the game isn’t on the form, because who really knows for sure which team will win. I’m taking Minnesota, but the Packers have this guy named Aaron Rodgers, who besides being a prima donna, is a really good quarterback.
Now Minnesota’s 39-10 smack down was a great “road” win, but Captain Kirk didn’t play all that great. It was the defense that forced seven turnovers. The big one was late in the second half when Everson Griffen picked up a fumble and rumbled untouched to the end zone for a touchdown and a 19-10 halftime lead.
That was the big play that turned the momentum and propelled Minnesota to the win.
On the pregame show I heard some football prognosticator stating Kirk Cousins is the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL — he gets no respect. I shot back, ‘He will when he deserves it.” This old crony — a man named Mr. Phil Simms — forgets he’s 0-8 in Prime Time games and 5-20-something against teams with winning records.
Someone else told me that Captain Kirk is a great quarterback, “Just look at all his yards!”
“Just look at all his stupid turnovers!” I shot back. “When the game is on the line how does he perform?”
Remember how he did at Kansas City with a lead, and at Seattle needing a touchdown and extra point to tie. He missed badly on passes and the Vikings lost. A good quarterback wins the Kansas City game, and drives his field down the team to tie Seattle. He did neither and that’s the difference between a good quarterback and an average one.
Sorry, Purple People Eaters, the Vikings will be a wild card team and Green Bay will win the division.
Minnesota has to win their final two games and Green Bay has to lose both of theirs in order for Minnesota to leapfrog them. Minnesota might beat the Packers but the Cheeseheads are not going to lose at Detroit, who still has no Matthew Stafford as quarterback.
Winning Week 15 was Brooke Wynn at 14-4. I messed up and went 12-6. So much for thinking Da Bears and Rams would win on the road, while Oakland, San Francisco and Tennessee blew up at home. The 49ers’ loss was devastating considering they led by two scores in the second half, only to lose at home.
This week I have two bowl games and the FCS semifinals pitting NDSU against Montana State in the FargoDome. I’m taking the Bison, Boise State and Central Michigan.
In the NFL, let’s go with New England, San Francisco, Miami, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Tennessee, Denver and Seattle at home. But don’t be surprised if Buffalo beats the Pats and New Orleans thumps the Titans.
I also think Houston, NY Giants, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Oakland, Dallas and Kansas City will win on the road.
