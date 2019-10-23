Kirk Cousins is on fire! The much-maligned Vikings quarterback threw for four touchdowns as Minnesota beat Detroit to improve to 5-2.
Now before everyone starts booking their hotel rooms for the Super Bowl, let’s remember that their last three opponents either had losing records or were .500. Thursday night they host Washington in the Cousins-Keenum Bowl. The Vikes should be a winner, but I’m sure Case and Adrian Peterson will be inspired to beat their former team.
I think it will be close early, but the Vikings will prevail. Up next will be Kansas City Nov. 3, who will most likely be without Patrick Mahomes for a third straight week.
There were only a couple of upsets last weekend in the NFL, and I picked none of them. Both Chicago and Seattle looked terrrrrrible at home.
There was one big upset in college as Wisconsin blew a lead and lost to Illinois. That loss opened the door for teams like Minnesota and Iowa to win the Big Ten West.
Speaking of the Gophers, they are 7-0 now for the first time since winning the national title in 1960. This week they host Maryland and the following Saturday Penn State, in which both teams could be 9-0. I wonder if that will entice ESPN to bring Game Day to Minneapolis?
Winning the week was Nathan Wynn at 15-3. I was close behind at 14-4. I was perfect in college but messed up on Arizona, Baltimore, Indianapolis and New Orleans winning.
This week I only have three teams winning road games. In college I’m taking Ohio State, LSU, Minnesota and Oregon at home, while Notre Dame will beat Michigan.
In the NFL, let’s go with Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, LA Rams, Tennessee, Buffalo, Indianapolis, New Orleans, San Francisco, Houston and New England to win at home, with only Seattle and Green Bay coming home with road wins.
I do have a couple of upset specials of the week as Tampa Bay and Kansas City have a good chance of winning.
