So how many of you Vikings fans still think Kirk Cousins is the promised one and will lead his team to the Super Bowl?
Sunday’s performance in Chicago just made me realize more than ever he is an average quarterback at best, and this is what $85 million will get you.
Tick tock, tick tock! That’s the countdown happening for Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer as general manager and coach, respectively, of the Minnesota Vikings. If Cousins continues to play the way he did in Chicago Sunday afternoon, all three may be packing their bags at the end of the season.
Hey, Zimmer, where is Teddy Bridgewater? He’s in New Orleans leading his team to wins over Seattle and Dallas, who were both undefeated when the Saints faced them. I wasn’t Teddy’s biggest supporter, but I knew he was better than Cousins.
Besides Cousins, the Vikings offensive line played like they were prepared. Hell, the whole team looked like deer in headlights. Everybody knows the Bears have a great defensive front, so for them stopping the run wasn’t a surprise. Cousins should have been in the shotgun the entire game.
Chase Daniels came off the bench and put the ball where it needed to be for his receivers to catch the ball. Not Kirk. Missed open receivers, held onto the ball too long and once again fumbled the ball away. What a bum!
I’ll get off my soapbox now and applaud the performance by the Golden Gophers. I told you they were going to win! Wow, did sophomore Tanner Morgan play lights out. He went 21-22 for nearly 400 yards.
Let’s get into the picks and who won the week. Anthony Fisher went 15-3, while I finished 12-6. Missed badly with the Rams, Baltimore, Oakland and Atlanta, while Carolina and New Orleans won narrowly.
This week I’m taking Michigan, Oregon, Air Force and Auburn in college. In the NFL, let’s go with Tennessee, Cincinnati, Houston, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Chargers, Kansas City, San Francisco and Dallas at home, with Jacksonville, New England, Baltimore, Chicago, and — cross my fingers — Minnesota on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.