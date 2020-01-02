The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up the regular season Sunday losing 21-19 at home to the Chicago Bears, the second straight home loss to a division foe.
Coach Mike Zimmer opted to not play some of his key starters because the outcome of the game was not going to change the Vikings’ seeding in the playoffs. They are the No. 6 seed and open the playoffs on the road.
I sure hope all the fans who attended the game were happy watching Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph, Adam Thielen and others walk the sideline and cheer their teammates on. I was happy Cousins didn’t play, especially after the Monday night fiasco against the Cheeseheads.
Pathetic, abysmal, frustrating and awful! Oh, did I forget unimaginative? Those are the printable adjectives I came up with to describe the offensive performance of Captain Kirk and rest of the Norse ship.
You practice all week and that’s the offensive game plan you come up with?
I thought the defense came out and played great. Forcing a turnover on Green Bay’s opening possession and handing the present to Cousins at the 10 with a first-and-goal. After a nice run of five yards, Captain Kirk misfires on two straight passes. Bring on Dan Bailey for a chip shot. Pathetic!
After an Aaron Rodgers interception and facing third-and-long, Kirk threw a perfect pass to Stefon Diggs for a touchdown. Wow! That was a great throw. And the last one we would see in this game.
Coach Mike Zimmer was so content to keep running the ball, despite no Dalvin Cook and his back-up who were both out with injuries. That left us with third-string running back Mike Boone.
Let’s keep running the ball, even though we still have Diggs, Rudolph and Thielen on the field. Why did we sign Cousins for $84 million, if the coach is afraid to take the reins off?
That leads me to wonder how much of this loss we should put on the head coach? All of it!
Two first downs and 68 yards at halftime and Minnesota still leads 10-9. I think I would have changed the game plan and stopped forcing us to see Boone run on first and second down so we can see Kirk throw another bad pass on third down or get sacked because he holds onto the ball too long.
When asked about Cousins’ performance after the game, Zimmer told reporters he would have to look at the tape. I’ll save you the time. He sucked in Prime Time once again. Hung onto the ball to long. Throws were off.
The Vikings’ ship is listing into the post- season. A trip to New Orleans doesn’t bode well for a defense that was on the field for about 40 minutes of a 60-minute game. Sean Payton knows how to run an offense, and it helps when you have a great quarterback like Drew Brees.
Let’s move on from this and the Vikings, whose season will undoubtably end this Sunday in the Big Easy, unless there’s another Minnesota Miracle on the Mississippi. Bring on the Gophers!
Winning the week was Gail Ringstrom at 14-4. She was perfect in all seven college games and missed on Minnesota, Buffalo, New England and Seattle.
I went 12-6 because I took Minnesota, Houston and Buffalo before I knew the coach was going to sit his starters.
Before I go, let’s go over my preseason picks. I took New Orleans to beat Chicago in the NFC Championship and Kansas City over Houston in the AFC.
Kansas City has a chance as the No. 2 seed, considering they are the last team to beat Baltimore. The Ravens are just too good this year and will win it all.
As for who they’ll beat, I want to take San Francisco, but their defense hasn’t been as good as it was earlier in the season. They are getting healthier, and the bye-week will help.
I’m taking the 49ers to beat the Cheeseheads once again!
That wraps up our Pigskin Picks for another season.
