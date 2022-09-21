What was the best game on TV Sunday, Arizona, Miami or the NY Jets all coming from behind to win when it looked like they were toast?
For those who think it was the Jets, who have not seen their team win a game in September, you’re wrong. Some believe it was Arizona’s impossible win when it looked like they were dead. For me it was the Fish beating host Baltimore 42-38, with Tua throwing four of his six touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Wow!
As for the other games, I was sad to see Trey Lance go down with a season-ending broken ankle in a San Francisco victory. Jimmy G. will probably lead the 49ers to the playoffs, and they should be happy they still have him.
Now let’s get to the Vikings and their inept output at Philadelphia ending in a 24-7 loss. So was the first-week win over Green Bay a fluke? This did not look like the same team.
The Vikings’ offense and defense were a no-show, except Captain Kirk threw some nice balls — and some really bad ones. Irv Smith dropped a touchdown pass right before the half that would have cut the score to 21-14.
In comparing quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts had a phenomenal first half as the Eagles led 24-7. Minnesota’s only score came on Cousins’ short pass to Smith. Besides that the only highlight for Minnesota was Ryan Wright’s punting.
Winning the week on the tie breaker was Ron Paulson, going 12-6. I went a respectable 13-5.
As for college games this week, I’m taking Minnesota, Clemson and Florida to win on the road. I’m probably delusional for taking the Gophers, especially after Michigan State got embarrassed by Washington last weekend.
In the NFL, let’s go with Kansas City, New Orleans, Buffalo, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, LA Rams and San Francisco to win on the road. That means Chicago, Tennessee, LA Chargers, Seattle, NY Giants, Tampa Bay and Minnesota will win at home.
