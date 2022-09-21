What was the best game on TV Sunday, Arizona, Miami or the NY Jets all coming from behind to win when it looked like they were toast?

For those who think it was the Jets, who have not seen their team win a game in September, you’re wrong. Some believe it was Arizona’s impossible win when it looked like they were dead. For me it was the Fish beating host Baltimore 42-38, with Tua throwing four of his six touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Wow!

