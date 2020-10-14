The Vikings played a great first half Sunday night in Seattle. Kirk Cousins moved his team up and down the field and took a 13-0 halftime lead. If only it would have been 21-0.
The defense was especially good, holding Russell Wilson and Seattle to less than 50 yards of offense.
And then the third quarter came. The defense let Seattle go right down the field and score on the opening possession. And then Captain Kirk showed up. There was the fumble because Kirk holds onto the ball way too long. Seattle quickly scored to take a 14-13 lead.
And then on the first play of the next possession, Captain Kirk rolls out and throws the worst interception ever. On the next play Chris Carlson smashes through the defense for a TD and a 21-13 lead.
The Vikings did come right back with Adam Thielen scoring a touchdown to cut the lead to 21-19, but instead of kicking the extra point, the Vikings elected to go for two. I’m not sure what the play call was, but I expect it wasn’t for a Captain Kirk keeper. I’m sure he saw a hole and thought he could make it — the slowest quarterback in the NFL, except for Tom Brady. But Captain Kirk is no Tom Brady!
It was a stupid idea anyway, because everyone knows you don’t go for two points in the third quarter. You kick the extra point.
That blunder came back to haunt the Vikings in the fourth quarter as they took a 26-21 lead and were in position to win the game as they drove inside the 10-yard line with under two minutes to play. Instead of kicking a short field goal for what should have been a nine-point lead — not eight — they went for it and were stopped.
Some pundits had no problem with the call. I was screaming, “Kick the field goal. Take the eight-point lead.”
Mr. Wilson proceeded to march his team down the field — converting on a fourth-and-10 on a long pass play — and on fourth down threw a TD pass in the closing seconds for the win.
And by the way, that was not a fumble on the last play of the game. The fix was in and the NFL wanted Seattle to win the game and not Minnesota on a hail mary pass play.
This was the second game this season where the Vikings appeared to be in position to win, but choked. Both of their opponents are now undefeated, Seattle at 5-0 and Tennessee 3-0 (before Tuesday night’s game with Buffalo).
I’d say get rid of the coach and quarterback, but no one listens to me anymore!
Lynn Taatjes won the week, but because the Buffalo and Tennessee games were played Tuesday night, I can’t give you her record. She currently sits at 11-2 with the Denver and New England game postponed. I went 8-5.
This week I’ve got five college games and 10 in the NFL — here’s hoping they get played!
I’m taking Memphis, Alabama, BYU, Florida and SMU in college. In the pros, let’s go with Cleveland, Baltimore, Minnesota, Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Tampa Bay, LA Rams, Kansas City and Arizona.
