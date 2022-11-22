The Vikings’ seven-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Sunday as they were overwhelmed 40-3 by Dallas in their worst home loss in recent memory.

The offensive line couldn’t protect Kirk Cousins, who was sacked seven times, and the defense was atrocious. Nothing went right. Even the officials were bad. The taunting penalty against Dalvin Cook was instigated by a Dallas coach, the catch before the field goal to end the half was not a catch, and the unnecessary roughing penalty in the third quarter was also BS. Even Mr. Cowboy Tony Romo said they weren’t penalties. So much for home cooking.

