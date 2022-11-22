The Vikings’ seven-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Sunday as they were overwhelmed 40-3 by Dallas in their worst home loss in recent memory.
The offensive line couldn’t protect Kirk Cousins, who was sacked seven times, and the defense was atrocious. Nothing went right. Even the officials were bad. The taunting penalty against Dalvin Cook was instigated by a Dallas coach, the catch before the field goal to end the half was not a catch, and the unnecessary roughing penalty in the third quarter was also BS. Even Mr. Cowboy Tony Romo said they weren’t penalties. So much for home cooking.
At one point in the game even Romo was yelling at Capt. Kirk to throw the ball, because he had open receivers. Now he knows how Vikings fans feel when someone is open and he’s afraid to throw the ball.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Vikings as they have another tough opponent coming into town on Turkey Day when they play New England, who has a 6-4 record.
Now, let’s not get off the bandwagon, as hopefully this lopsided loss gets the Vikings back on track and they get some of their injured players back soon.
As for Minnesota’s other football team, the Gophers hopes of winning the Big Ten West Division were shot by their inability to score after a couple of long drives ended in either a turnover or missed field goal.
Credit has to go to Iowa’s defense, which turned an interception late in the game when the Gophers were driving, into a late field goal and a 13-10 win. But it was Minnesota’s offensive play-calling that was stagnant, as they played too conservatively.
Despite amassing nearly three-to-one yards of offense more than their counterparts, including more than 300 yards rushing, the Gophers coughed up the ball twice on fourth-quarter drives. They also missed a short field goal in the second that would have tied the game at 10-10.
Mohamed Ibrahim finished with 263 yards rushing and a touchdown, but it was his fumble on a third-down run in the red zone in the fourth quarter that proved costly.
This weekend there are a slew of games in college that have both playoff and conference championship implications. The biggest is the showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, who both come in undefeated. I hate Ohio State, but I’m taking them to win.
In the other games, let’s go with Cincinnati, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington State, USC and Minnesota to beat Wisconsin and hold onto Paul Bunyan’s axe.
In the NFL, I’m taking Carolina,Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Miami, NY Jets, Cincinnati, LA Chargers, Seattle, Kansas City, San Francisco and Philadelphia.
