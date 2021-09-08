Walker-Hackensack-Akeley botched a kickoff return on the opening possession for the game’s first turnover, and by the time the first half ended they had turned the ball over four more times and trailed 28-0 to Pine River-Backus in the season-opener Thursday night at Ostlund Field.
The Wolves had a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown, two fumbles and two interceptions with the Tigers turning three of those turnovers into touchdowns. The Tigers also returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown and had a 51-yard running play for another score.
Pine River controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. On offense they finished with 322 yards while WHA had only 129 yards total.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer, who lauded the effort by Pine River, said there are many things to improve upon in all phases of the game. “We’re young in certain positions, but with more practice and game-time situations we should improve on that. Well get back to work this week and make improvements for our next game.”
WHA’s only takeaway came late in the first half as Carson Strosahl picked off a pass near the end zone to deny the Tigers another score. He also deflected a pass in the end zone, had three catches for 12 yards, three tackles for losses and nine other tackles.
Kai Ashmore led WHA with 37 yards on 12 carries, caught two Eli Pfeiffer passes for 26 yards and had four returns for 71 yards. Alex Daigle came into the game in the fourth and had two carries for 30 yards, and Logan Watts ran the ball twice for 20 yards.
Pfeiffer, who was under heavy duress most of the game and was sacked four times, completed 5-8 passes for 38 yards.
Kenseth Taylor finished with nine total tackles, Ficher Smith had eight, Ashmore five, and Adam Smith and Carson Swanson four each.
After WHA botched the opening kick-off, the defense kept the Tigers out of the end zone and took over possession at the eight-yard line. Four plays later WHA’s punt was blocked and recovered in the end zone for a score with the Tigers adding the two-point conversion.
The Wolves failed to pick up a first down on their next possession and once again had to punt. It took the Tigers only four plays to score again with Ethan Lodge breaking free for a 51-yard scamper. Connor Tulenchik ran in the conversion for a 16-0 lead.
WHA’s best scoring opportunity came on their next series as Ashmore’s 26-yard return set up WHA at the 40. Ashmore’s seven-yard run on fourth down moved the ball across midfield, but five plays later and after two more first downs, WHA fumbled the ball just outside the red zone.
The Tigers marched 79 yards in seven plays with Owen Carlson scoring on a four-yard run.
A turnover on WHA’s next possession led to another Pine River score with Carson Travis catching Irvin Tulenchik’s pass for a 20-yard score and a 28-0 lead.
The Wolves turned the ball over on their next drive near midfield, but WHA’s defense came up with a take away just before the half ended. Strosahl picked off Tulenchik’s pass at the five-yard line with about a minute to play.
WHA touched the ball four times in the second half and only picked up three first downs and turned the ball over once. The Tigers, on the other hand, scored on a 50-yard punt return in the third quarter and a 11-yard run with 1:13 left in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.