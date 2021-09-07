The Lady Wildcats’ young varsity volleyball team opened the season Aug. 26, falling in three sets to Pine River-Backus.
Starting off strong, the host Tigers won the first set 25-3 and the next two 25-8 and 25-15.
Laporte served at only 71 percent with eight errors, and finished with only three kills.
Harley Lahr, Kylie Reimer and Gina Taylor were perfect on serve, with Lahr, Izabel Padgett and Morgan McDougall each having one kill. Lahr also led the team with five set assists.
This week Laporte host Menahga and travels to Blackduck. After that, they are off until Sept. 20 when they host Cass Lake-Bena, and the next night are in Nevis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.