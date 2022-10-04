The second Putt Fore Paws Golf Tournament to benefit Paws+Claws Rescue & Resort was held at Tianna Country Club in Walker Aug. 26.
Once again the weather was perfect which made for a great and successful day of fundraising on the golf course.
Nineteen teams and multiple sponsors participated in this year’s tournament. The event was filled with so much enthusiasm and fun — from the creative team names, to the on course games and lemonade stand.
The top teams were:
First: Road Kill
Second: Birch Lake Brawlers
Third: The Canines
Most Creative Team Name and winner of our “Golden Poop Scoop:” The Canines, sponsored by Pederson Family Dental
“The golf tournament is such a fun and exciting fundraising event for Paws and Claws. We are so grateful for such a strong show of support from the community, sponsors, players, volunteers, staff and our host,” said Executive Director Coretta Czycalla.
Tianna Country Club always provides a welcoming and supportive environment for our fundraiser. From their delicious burger bar, to the amazing staff, and the great display of silent auction items and raffles donated by our community businesses, this is the perfect setting for our event!
Plans are already underway for the 2023 Putt Fore Paws tournament June 4 at Tianna Country Club.
“We are excited to continue this tradition with Carrie Johnson and her team, and look forward to seeing new and familiar teams next year,” Czycalla added.
For more information or to get involved with the 2023 event, as it becomes available or to volunteer, contact Paws+Claws at (218) 675-7297.
