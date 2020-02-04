Bri Raddatz became the first Walker-Hackensack-Akeley basketball player to reach the 2,000 point mark, doing it Saturday night in a 67-64 home win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Both teams came in ranked in the Class A top 6. The win moves WHA to 17-2 while the Rangers fall to 13-5.
Needing just seven points coming into the game, Raddatz reached the milestone with under three minutes left in the half. A short ceremony was held to honor accomplishment.
Raddatz broke the all-time scoring record of 1,873 points, set by Chris Duff in the 2013-14 season. She accomplished that feat Jan. 10 by scoring 26 points in a 67-59 win at Cass Lake-Bena.
Earlier this season, Raddatz broke the girl’s scoring record when she topped Maxine Smith’s record of 1,777 points, set in the 2014-15 season. She did that on Dec. 27 at Concordia College with 22 points in a 57-31 win over Thief River Falls.
Both Duff and Smith were on hand to congratulate her and present certificates, with Coach Jim Lien giving her the basketball that she scored her 2,000 point with.
“This is an outstanding accomplishment, but it is made even better when you consider that she helped three of her other teammates score more than 1,000 as well,” the game announcer stated.
Katie Benjamin, who graduated in 2018, finished her career with 1,564 points, and current teammates Megan Benjamin and Justine Day came into this game with 1,216 and 1,164 points respectively.
Four Wolves finished in double figures, and all seven players who saw action contributed in the win.
“Mountain Iron is a high quality team and our girls played really well,” Lien said. “They put so much pressure on us defensively. Our kids reacted so well and that kept us in the game. Every time they made a run we responded. We did get in foul trouble but our bench played a big part in the win. Total team effort by our kids.”
Raddatz led with 16 points, pulled down nine rebounds and had five assists.
Both Benjamin and Day scored 15, with Day undoubtably having her best performance against a quality opponent. She led with 15 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
Deegan, whose three-pointer won the game, finished with 11 points, three assists and two steals.
Ally Sea finished with six points and two steals, Kali Oelschlager scored four points and Brittney Wolter had a huge assist late in the first half.
Freshman Sage Ganyo led all scorers with 20 points, including four threes she made in the second half.
Sophomore Jacie Kvas finished with 11 points and eighth-grader Hali Savela scored 10.
For most of the first half it was back and forth, with no team leading by more than a couple baskets. Deegan’s first three-pointer gave WHA a 7-5 lead.
The Rangers tried to wear down WHA with a full-court press. It worked at first as the Wolves turned the ball over eight times in just the first six minutes as the Rangers grabbed a 12-7 lead.
The Wolves settled down, and after Raddatz completed a three-point play, Deegan sank another three for a 13-12 lead. A Benjamin jumper, Day’s three and a Sea bunny ,as she was left all alone under the basket put WHA up 20-14.
The Rangers would answer and tie the game at 22 apiece, but Day sank another three, and with 2:47 left in the half, Raddatz made both foul shots to reach the 2,000-point milestone.
Kali Oelschalger would make two free throws and Deegan another basket to give the Wolves a 31-25 lead at the break.
WHA started the second half with a put back by Raddatz and a free throw by Benjamin that extended the lead to 34-25.
The Rangers, who made seven of their nine three-pointers in the second half, made three in the first four minutes to give them a 38-37 lead.
A 7-2 run, punctuated with baskets by Benjamin and Oelschlager, gave WHA a 44-40 lead.
Over the final 10 minutes or so, there were eight lead changes and three ties. Mia Ganyo’s two free throws gave the Rangers a 64-62 lead with 1:33 to play.
Raddatz scored the next basket on a pass from Day. After a missed three-pointer by the Rangers, Lien called a time out to set up a play with 43 seconds remaining.
The Wolves handled the press just fine, and when the defense collapsed on Day, she fed the ball to a wide open Deegan, who swished the three-pointer with under 20 seconds to play. It was the only three the Wolves made in the second half.
The Rangers decided to play it out and not call a time out, and that played into the WHA’s favor. During the previous time out Lien changed defenses and that seemed to confuse the Rangers as their only shot as time expired missed badly.
This week WHA has three games on the schedule. They travel to Nevis and host both Pine River-Backus and Browerville.
Next week they are at Northome-Kelliher and host Isle.
WHA gets road win
The Lady Wolves held their opponents to less than 40 points for the second straight game, beating host Northland 79-28 Friday night.
WHA, which finished the game shooting 53 percent and only had five turnovers, jumped out to a commanding 47-15 halftime lead.
Nine of the 11 Wolves who played scored, with four starters finishing in double figures.
Both Benjamin and Raddatz scored 16, Deegan finished with 15 and Sea had 13. Benjamin also had nine boards and five steals.
Day finished with seven points and eight assists, with Anna Likens tossing in five points.
It was only the second loss for Northland in their previous six games.
WHA trounces Upsala
Two nights after losing their first game of 2020, the Lady Wildcats bounced back by trouncing visiting Upsala 83-39 Thursday night.
WHA shots nearly 57 percent from the floor, only turned the ball over six times and had four starters finish in double figures.
Benjamin recorded her eighth double-double with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. Day finished with 23 points, Deegan tossed in 14 and Raddatz had scored 10. Day led with seven assists and four steals, with both Deegan and Raddatz having four dimes.
Oelschlager came off the bench to score eight points while Wolter grabbed seven boards. Mackenzie Raddatz scored her first varsity points by making two free throws.
The Wolves jumped out to a 52-21 halftime lead and never looked back.
Winning streak stopped
Pine River-Backus played like a team that was ranked No. 4 in Class A as they halted visiting WHA’s 12-game winning streak with a 67-42 smack down Jan. 28.
It was the first time all season the Wolves were held under 50 points, and first loss since Roseau beat them 70-68 back on Dec. 7.
It was the Wolves first Northwoods Conference loss of the season, dropping them to 7-1. Cass Lake-Bena currently sits second at 10-2, with their two losses coming against WHA.
The Tigers, who only led 34-26 at the half, made eight three-pointers compared to only three for the Wolves. WHA shot 40 percent from the field, but they did turn the ball over 18 times while only forcing five steals.
Olivia Adkins led all scorers with 28 points, making eighth three-pointers. Rylie Hirschey finished with 19 points and Sidney Lodge scored 12 as the Tigers improved to 10-7 and 3-4 in the conference.
Raddatz was the only Wolf in double figures with 12 points. Day finished with nine points, Sea put in seven, and Benjamin scored five. Benjamin also had nine rebounds and five blocked shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.