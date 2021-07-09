After two rain delays, the 48th annual Tianna Country Club’s Two-Man Best Ball ended late June 27, with a radiant rainbow that appeared above the ninth hole to welcome the winners and announce the Sauer brothers’ first victory as a duo.
Joe, 39, and Jon, 35, fired scores of 32-32-32 to eke out a one-stroke victory over former winners Travis Ross and Wade Hanson. The Sauer brothers contributed an equal number of birdies (six) to complete a spotless score card and record the 12-under par total 96, which was one stroke off the all-time record for the front-back-front rotation.
This popular best ball tournament has been run by Ray Sauer since 1974 and fills early due to the tireless work done by the tournament director.
Seventy-seven teams participated and long-time course Superintendent Bill Cox, Club Manager Carrie Johnson and Assistant Manager Karla Johnson, and Ray Sauer’s wife Kathy, all contributed to a smoothly run-event for the 154 contestants.
Along with the Championship Division, the event had other winners.
In the Senior Division Championship Flight, Fergus Falls’ Chuck Lundeen and Gregg Western prevailed with a 27-hole total of 36-34-34 to edge Elk River’s Scott Holt and Tim Gordon by one shot.
The Net Division was won by the Albany duo of John Luethmers and Justin Schleicher over Brad Andvik and Kurt Schneider in a playoff. Both teams shot an 8-under par 64.
Next year’s event will again be played on the fourth Sunday, which falls on June 26.
