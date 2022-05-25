The Wolves were hoping to end the week and their regular season on a high note when they played Northome-Kelliher at Bemidji State University Thursday night.
After falling behind 5-0 through five innings, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley rallied to tie the game and force extra innings only to fall 9-5 in nine innings.
The visiting Mustangs, who narrowly out-hit WHA 11 to 10, stranded five runners in scoring position until they broke open the game in the ninth. All five runs were unearned because of a botched play on a grounder to lead off the inning.
Austin Moe pitched six strong innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits and five walks, while striking out four. Cole Rutten pitched the next two-plus innings and was responsible for three runs in the ninth on a lead-off error and two walks with one strike out. Logan Watts came on in relief and got the final two outs while giving up a run on two hits.
Moe and Jacob Smith led WHA with three hits each, with Wyatt Hegg, Carson Strosahl, Watts and Isaiah Agard each having one hit. Moe had two RBIs, with Strosahl and Agard both driving in a run.
The Wolves stranded four runners in scoring position, including the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
The Mustangs scored a run in the first, three in the third and another one in the fifth for a 5-0 lead. WHA got three runs back fifth as Smith was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Moe’s double. Two batters later Strosahl ripped a single that scored Moe, with the former scoring on Agard’s grounder.
In the next inning, Kenseth Taylor reached on an error with Smith following with a single. After an out, Moe ripped a single that scored two, but he was thrown out by the catcher as he tried to take second. Hegg followed with a single but the next batter struck out.
WHA threatened to score in the eighth when Smith singled, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch, but the next two batters failed to get him home.
In their last at-bats, Watts and Agard singled with two outs, but the next batter flew out to right field to end the game.
Bagley gets win
The Wolves scored four runs in their last two innings, but it wasn’t enough as host Bagley held on for a 10-7 win May 17.
Both teams struggled with errors — WHA had seven of a combined 13, and each team only had six hits. The Wolves also struck out 11 times.
Watts had two hits and three RBI, Hegg two hits and one RBI, Moe one hit and an RBI, and Strosahl had one hit and scored twice. Kenseth Taylor and Devin Johnson each drove in a run.
Agard got the start and pitched two innings, allowing seven runs — six of which were unearned — on three hits and five walks. He did strike out two.
Gavin Swanson made his varsity debut and pitched the next three-plus innings. He allowed three runs on three hits and one walk, and fanned four.
Watts pitched the final two-thirds and only gave up a walk.
Sebeka wins big
The Wolves managed only one hit and struck out 14 times while host Sebeka had 14 hits in a 24-0 shut out May 16.
WHA also committed four errors that led to 10 unearned run and gave up nine free bases.
Agard had the only hit — a single in the fourth. WHA’s only other base runners were Hegg who led off the game with a walk, Moe with a two-out walk in the fifth and Hegg, who and reached on an error after Moe.
Devin Johnson got the start but only made it one inning as the Trojans scored 10 runs on five hits and two walks, with the defense committing three errors.
Pfeiffer, Jacob Smith and Taylor pitched over the next two innings allowing a combined 14 runs. Watson pitched a perfect fourth, not allowing a hit and striking out two
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.