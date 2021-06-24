A record 21 teams participated in the 2021 Cass County Friends of Youth State Fair Scholarship Fund golf tournament at Tianna Country Club to help raise money to defray the expenses of Cass County 4H students who will be exhibiting projects at the Minnesota State Fair.
Two teams sponsored by the Cass Company Insurance Agency tied for first place, sharing $500 in cash prizes, with Scott Felton’s team taking third and a $100 award. All the teams donated their winnings back to the scholarship fund.
Total awards from the tournament and cash donations from area individuals, businesses and organizations will be announced after winners eligible for State Fair competition are selected at the Cass County Fair in Pine River June 24-27.
Team One from the insurance agency included Mark Peterson, Dan Meyers, Tony Peterson and Cass County Commissioner Jeff Peterson. Team Two included Mike Olson, Bruce Black, Joe Mertins and Joe Halley. In addition to Felton, Dana Stanko, Rick Renstrom and Kenny Hogar rounded out the third place team.
A large blue heron lawn ornament donated by the tournament and Godfrey’s Family Foods went to the winner of the putting contest, Justin Harrison.
A reception and luncheon followed the tournament where 4Hers from the county Becker Bees Chapter thanked the golfers for their support and talked about the large variety of projects they are involved in at the local, state and national level.
This was the eighth year of the tournament that started in 2013 and held annually, except during the COVID pandemic outbreak in 2020. The golf tournament and an associated fundraiser were organized by longtime Cass County 4H coordinator Barb Frederick, Sue Bye Elyea and her husband, Leo, an avid golfer, all of Backus. Frederick had been raising funds to help defray the increasing costs of area students exhibiting in St. Paul, including transportation, entry fees, meals and lodging. She and Sue Elyea came up with the idea when they were concerned that many county fair 4H winners couldn’t afford the trip to St. Paul. Leo Elyea then joined the effort, organizing the golf tournament.
Cass and Hubbard county organizations, including veterans posts, business and individuals sponsored golf teams, purchased hole sponsorships and donated cash, prizes, advertising and other services and made direct contributions to the scholarship fund.
The three co-chairs have raised thousands of dollars over the years, including $6,000 in expense money donated to 25 county students exhibiting at the State Fair in 2019.
