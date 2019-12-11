Blowing snow greeted the runners and walkers who took part in the annual Reindeer Ramble held in Walker during the Festival of Lights celebration.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Reindeer Ramble 5-K race Nov. 30 had 56 participants who slogged through snow to the finish line.

Once again, Tara Entringer of Akeley had the fastest time overall at 23 minutes, 46 seconds. Finishing second was Eric Opheim of Walker at 23:55.

Here are the results in each division (some times were not recorded):

5K Women, 0-9 age

(name, age, time)

Claire Arnold, 9, 41:45

Emylie Freeman, 9, 44:17

Elayna Freeman, 9, 44:58

Violet Mejdrich, 9, 48:19

Vivian Arnold, 5, 49:33

Women 10-19 age

Mara Adams, 15, 28:47

Breanna Storlie, 15, 29:20

Veritas Stewart, 13, 30:45

Aubrey Morrison, 30:48

Avery Morrison, 13, 32:25

Lauren Dahlquist, 13, 35:54

Alison Dahlquist, 11, 39:48

Madi Moe, 10, 41:20

Makena Huewe, 13, 41:22

Alexis Adams, 11, 42:13

Mia Oaedson, Walker, 10, 44:08

Kenzi Martin, 12, —

Women 20-29 age

Ellen O’Neill, 20, 28:47

Claire O’Neill, 27, 28:48

Women 30-39 age

Nicole Moe, 35, 26:29

Franny Rosing, 31, 28:47

Laurah Keneely, 33, 41:49

Jenn Arnold, 38, 49:39

Samantha Privratsky, 34, 50:40

Missy Freeman, 38, —

Katy Peterson, 35, —

Women 40-49 age

Tara Entringer, 40, 23:46

Marlee Morrison, 43, 32:24

Carrie Opheim, 46, 33:25

Trace Neff, 47, 43:40

Rachel Huewe, 41, 45:45

Angela Mejdrich, 45, 48:26

Erin Haefle, 48, 49:41

Amy Rand, 48, —

Sue Freeman, 40, —

Women 50-59 age

Sue Blechschmidt, 56, 37:58

Women 60 and above

Christine Bremser, 70, 33:26

Karen  O’Neill, 60, 34:47

Nancy McDaniel, 69, 35:46

Barb Ramquist, 75, 48:00

Kim O’Neill, 61, —

5K Men, 10-19 age

(name, age, time)

Vinny Pederson, 13, 25:14

Christian Moe, 13, 26:59

Mason Storlie, 13, 30:31

Jack Neff, 14, 33:18

William Adams, 10, 34:56

Men 20-29 age

Aaron O’Neill, 26, 27:36

Men 30-39 age

Ray Rosing, 34, 27:02

Charles Adams, 36, 27:53

Men 40-49 age

Eric Opheim, —,  23:55

Chris Freeman, 49, 28:00

Rick Storlie, 49, 39:51

Men 50-59 age

Jim O’Neill, 58, 29:20

Bill Blechschmidt, 56, 43:27

Men 60-69 age

Jeff O’Neill, 62, 31:06

Joe Houtz, 65, 32:17

