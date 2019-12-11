The Reindeer Ramble 5-K race Nov. 30 had 56 participants who slogged through snow to the finish line.
Once again, Tara Entringer of Akeley had the fastest time overall at 23 minutes, 46 seconds. Finishing second was Eric Opheim of Walker at 23:55.
Here are the results in each division (some times were not recorded):
5K Women, 0-9 age
(name, age, time)
Claire Arnold, 9, 41:45
Emylie Freeman, 9, 44:17
Elayna Freeman, 9, 44:58
Violet Mejdrich, 9, 48:19
Vivian Arnold, 5, 49:33
Women 10-19 age
Mara Adams, 15, 28:47
Breanna Storlie, 15, 29:20
Veritas Stewart, 13, 30:45
Aubrey Morrison, 30:48
Avery Morrison, 13, 32:25
Lauren Dahlquist, 13, 35:54
Alison Dahlquist, 11, 39:48
Madi Moe, 10, 41:20
Makena Huewe, 13, 41:22
Alexis Adams, 11, 42:13
Mia Oaedson, Walker, 10, 44:08
Kenzi Martin, 12, —
Women 20-29 age
Ellen O’Neill, 20, 28:47
Claire O’Neill, 27, 28:48
Women 30-39 age
Nicole Moe, 35, 26:29
Franny Rosing, 31, 28:47
Laurah Keneely, 33, 41:49
Jenn Arnold, 38, 49:39
Samantha Privratsky, 34, 50:40
Missy Freeman, 38, —
Katy Peterson, 35, —
Women 40-49 age
Tara Entringer, 40, 23:46
Marlee Morrison, 43, 32:24
Carrie Opheim, 46, 33:25
Trace Neff, 47, 43:40
Rachel Huewe, 41, 45:45
Angela Mejdrich, 45, 48:26
Erin Haefle, 48, 49:41
Amy Rand, 48, —
Sue Freeman, 40, —
Women 50-59 age
Sue Blechschmidt, 56, 37:58
Women 60 and above
Christine Bremser, 70, 33:26
Karen O’Neill, 60, 34:47
Nancy McDaniel, 69, 35:46
Barb Ramquist, 75, 48:00
Kim O’Neill, 61, —
5K Men, 10-19 age
(name, age, time)
Vinny Pederson, 13, 25:14
Christian Moe, 13, 26:59
Mason Storlie, 13, 30:31
Jack Neff, 14, 33:18
William Adams, 10, 34:56
Men 20-29 age
Aaron O’Neill, 26, 27:36
Men 30-39 age
Ray Rosing, 34, 27:02
Charles Adams, 36, 27:53
Men 40-49 age
Eric Opheim, —, 23:55
Chris Freeman, 49, 28:00
Rick Storlie, 49, 39:51
Men 50-59 age
Jim O’Neill, 58, 29:20
Bill Blechschmidt, 56, 43:27
Men 60-69 age
Jeff O’Neill, 62, 31:06
Joe Houtz, 65, 32:17
