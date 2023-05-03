The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages Minnesotans to contact the state duty officer if they see evidence of a fish die-off in a lake or stream. Fish die-offs can result from a variety of natural and human causes.

“People can help by reporting fish die-offs right away,” DNR Limnology Consultant Tom Burri said. “These reports alert state agencies to the situation and help us determine appropriate next steps.”

