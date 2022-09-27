featured Rooster Rush 10 Sponsors staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Sep 27, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Corporate sponsorsAdvonChase on the LakeFirst National Bank, WalkerLampert’s CabinetsLoney Sales and ServiceNorm’s Auto BodyReed’s Family Outdoor OutfittersScott SimmonsWalker American Legion Post 134Matt WanderseePlatinum sponsorsBank ForwardDairy QueenFuller Wallner, Attorneys at LawHoliday Station StoreHoss LiquorLakes Area Power SportsLeech Lake LumberNistler Floor CoveringOrton’sPortage BrewingThrivent Action TeamWalker Home CenterGold sponsorsAction ContractingJoe CostelloKen’s Repair and Mobile ServiceLake Life Dock and LiftLakeside FireplacePederson Family DentalPfeiffer FamilyStifel FinancialSuper One FoodsSwanson’s Bait and TackleThrifty White DrugTotally Kids Day CareUndem Law Office Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rooster Rush Sponsors Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Walker Sponsor Commerce Inorganic Chemistry Lake Store Service Gold Lakes Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Carter’s Red Wagon barn, other buildings burn to the ground Investigation leads to drug bust, arrest of Walker woman Steven Pauly 17-year-old dies in one car crash near Remer Cass County Sheriff's Report Latest e-Edition Sept. 21, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.