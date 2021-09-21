Twenty teams took to the field Sept. 12 for the ninth annual Rooster Rush, a fundraiser for the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football team.
The event, which is normally held in the spring, was hosted by Bader’s Pheasant Run and raised more than $12,000 for the WHA Football Program.
Over the years, the Rooster Rush has raised in excess of $60,000. The money has gone to purchase tackling rings, a chute system, HD camera, sideline communication system, summer install camp, Thursday night meals, highlight videos, extra misc. equipment, extra coaches, scout pie, field paint, reward decals, travel suits and senior recognition.
“The many things that Wolves’ football is able to do to make playing on this team feel special are made possible by many people, none more important than Wade and Deb Huotari. Their business, Bader’s Pheasant Run, not only is the location where the Rooster Rush is held annually, but the atmosphere they have created of family and friendships being more important than anything fits very well in what we are trying to maintain with our players,” said WHA Football Coach and Rooster Rush Committee member Aaron Pfeiffer. “When you go to Bader’s, you are treated like family and everyone is made to feel important. Bader’s is a special place for many reasons, but most importantly it is for the way Wade and Deb operate it.”
In addition to Coach Pfeiffer and his wife Shannon, Rooster Rush Committee members are Mike and Melinda Goehring, Brian and Judyn Hein, Darrin and Wendy Strosahl and Dean Morrill.
Top three teams
Balbushka continues to dominate the team competition, scoring the most combined points from a field and trap shoot.
The five-person team finished with a score of 225, 13 points more than second-place Seeker. In third place with 209 points was the Hegg team.
The first-place team receives $500 in Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters gift cards, second $375 in gift cards and third receives $250.
A $600 entry fee pays for a 15-bird hunt, 24 clay pigeons for each team member on the range and lunch. Teams can also buy a mulligan for an extra bird in the field and 10 more pigeons on the range to improve their score.
Top shooters
Jay Mellema came out on top at the trap field, hitting 23 of 24 clay pigeons. The Balbushka team member won a $100 gift card donated by SuperOne Foods in Walker.
More than 10 teens competed in the Top Youth Shooter with Isaac Seeker coming out on top by hitting 19 out of 24 pigeons and wining a $100 gift card donated by the Goehring and Hein families.
The chukkar drawing winner was Steve Nosbish, a member of Pederson Family Dental.
Prizes won
Three shotguns and several other prizes were handed out at the conclusion of the event.
Ryan Oelschlager won the Weatherby 12-gauge semi-automatic donated by First National Bank of Walker, Jon Otterstad the Winchester 12-gauge donated by Rooster Rush and youth Gavin Oelschlager the Winchester 12-gauge pump donated by Scott Simmons of Advanced Imaging Systems.
Other prizes given out were a custom-made fishing rod donated by the Darrin Strosahl family, Walker Home Center $250 in gift cards, Portage Brewing $100 in gift cards and Kathy Bieloh donating several Harvest Moon tickets and mugs.
Advon and Norm’s Auto Body sponsored the orange camouflage stocking caps that each team member received.
