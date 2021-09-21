Corporate sponsors
Advon
Jill Bieloh
Chase on the Lake
First National Bank, Walker
Lampert’s Cabinets
Mann Lake Ltd.
Norm’s Auto Body
Scott Simmons Advanced Imaging Systems
Platinum sponsors
Bank Forward
Dairy Queen
Fuller Wallner, Attorneys at Law
Holiday Station Store
Hoss Demolition
Lakes Area Power Sports
Leech Lake Lumber
Moondance Events
Orton’s
Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters
Stifel Financial, Dave Clausen
Gold sponsors
Action Contracting
Joe Costello
Ken’s Repair and Mobile Service
Lakeside Fireplace
Loney Sales and Service
Nistler Floor Covering
Pederson Family Dental
Pfeiffer Family
Darrin Strosahl Family
SuperOne Foods
Thrifty White
Undem Law Office
