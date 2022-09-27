In the 10 years the Rooster Rush has been held, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Football Program fundraiser has raised more than $72,000.

Twenty teams once again took part in the event held at Bader’s Pheasant Run near Federal Dam Sept. 11, and this year another $12,000-plus was raised.

