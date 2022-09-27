In the 10 years the Rooster Rush has been held, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Football Program fundraiser has raised more than $72,000.
Twenty teams once again took part in the event held at Bader’s Pheasant Run near Federal Dam Sept. 11, and this year another $12,000-plus was raised.
Funds raised from event have gone to pay for the post-season banquet and awards, reward decals, senior footballs, HD video equipment, travel suits, miscellaneous equipment, sideline communication, tackling rings and a chute system, additional coaches and Thursday night meals.
“I’m blown away by all the support and generosity Wolves Football has received throughout the years from all the businesses, sponsors, teams that participate at the pheasant hunt and our alumni,” said Rooster Rush Committee member and WHA Football Coach Aaron Pfeiffer. “The money raised does a lot of great things for the football team. Its coaches and the 43-plus players appreciate it and are thankful.”
Prizes won
Two guns and a table full of other prizes were handed out after all the teams completed both the field hunt and trap shooting.
Ryan Gendron won the Steens 555 walnut black 12-gauge over/under shotgun donated by First National Bank of Walker.
Brady Murdoff took home the Winchester SXP hybrid hunter max 5 camo shotgun, donated by Scott Simmons, in the youth category for all the youth 18 and under who attended the event.
The other prizes won included a game trail cam by Troy Hegg, Jay Schock won a knife, Jay Mellama a Yeti, Chuck Hasse a set of binoculars, Seth Ekland a $50 gift card, Mike Henning a skillet, Mason Runquist a thrower, Mick Seeker an ammo bag, and Shawn Martini, Ryan Oelschlager and Micke Seeker each won a backpack.
Advon and Norm’s Auto Body once again sponsored the orange camouflage hats that each team member received.
Top three teams
Team Balbushka won the team competition for the second straight year with 232 points, including 128 in the field and 104 at the trap range.
Finishing second was Team Hegg with 221 points, just two points ahead of third place Team Seeker.
The first-place team, which consists of five members, receives $500 in gift cards for Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters; second gets $375; and third, $250 in gift cards.
Each team pays $600 for a 15-bird hunt, 24 clay pigeons for each team member on the range and lunch prepares by Wade and Deb Huotari, Bader’s owners. Teams can also buy a mulligan to improve their score with an extra bird in the field and up to 10 more points on the range.
Top shooter
Seth Eklund of Balbushka unseated Jay Mellama as the best trap shooter, hitting 23 of 24 clay pigeons and winning two $50 gift cards.
Winning the chukkar drawing was Ficher Smith, a WHA football senior captain. He won a Yeti mug and two $50 gift cards.
