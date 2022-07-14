June 26 arrived with wild and wacky winds in Walker as the 49th annual Two-Man Best Ball was played at Tianna Country Club.
Gusts of more than 35-plus miles per hour greeted the full field of 76 two-man teams. Out of this eddy of atypical June weather for Walker emerged three deserving champion duos.
In the Championship Division, the Crookston duo of Travis Ross and Wade Hanson prevailed with a three-stroke victory, which is also the number of titles won by the two as they also were victorious in 2018 and 2019. What made their 11-under par score remarkable was that the more challenging back nine was played twice.
Ross and Hanson fired rounds of 36, 31 and 30 for 11-under par 97 to edge the team of Wapicada Golf Course member Daryl Schomer and Pierz Golf Course player Robert Bell, who fired a 35, 33 and 32 for an 8-under par 100.
The defending champs and brother team of Joe Sauer and Jon Sauer shot 36, 34 and 31 for 7-under par 101 to finish third.
Finishing fourth was the Staples father-son team of Bill Israelson and Zach Israelson, who shot rounds of 35, 34 and 34 for 5-under par 103.
In the Senior Division, the father-son duo of Bruce Simenson and Russ Simenson shot 40, 33 and 35 for an even-par 108 to eke out a playoff victory over brothers Bruce Hegland and Mark Hegland who fired a 38, 33 and 37.
The teams of Scott Holt and Tim Gordon along with Jim Strandemo and Tom Peterka both shot 109 to tie for third.
An interesting note was the winning Simenson duo also captured the Championship Division Title in 2013.
In the Net Division, the Albany team of Jeff Luethmers and Brandt Hansen snared the championship in a playoff. Three teams had identical scores of 34-34 for 4-under par 68. Finishing tied for second were the teams of Jeremy Bautch and Tim Nelson, and Vinny Lamb and Bill Erickson.
The net score winner’s total was four strokes higher than last year.
The success of this popular event is due to the tireless work done by Walker native Ray Sauer, who started as tournament chairman in 1974. His wife Kathy Sauer, Club Manager Carrie Johnson and assistant Karla Johnson, and longtime Course Superintendent Bill Cox all contributed to making this annual tournament a must-play event.
Sauer has a special vision for next year’s 50th annual running of the Best Ball. The tournament will be played June 25 and should be a gala occurrence. Mark the day on your 2023 calendar as the event should be memorable.
