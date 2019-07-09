The Waddle Like a Duck 5K, 10K and Half Marathon Committee congratulates Jeff Turner of Birmingham, Ala., for winning the half marathon on the Fourth of July in Walker.
Turner set a new course record, completing the course in one hour, 21 minutes and 50 seconds.
Sixty two runners completed the half marathon, 52 the 10K and 227 completed the 5K.
Complete race results are at walkerareacommunitycenter.com/walker-waddle.
The top three male and female finishers in each event were:
Half Marathon Male
Jeff Turner, Birmingham, Ala., 1:21:50
Maxwell Botz, Saint Joseph, 1:28:02
Steve Accardi, Mount Prospect, Ill., 1:29:25
Half Marathon Female
Samantha Verhulst, Ft. Collins, Colo., 1:47:43
Jennifer Hansen, Stillwater, 1:49:52
Anne Meyer, New Brighton, 1:53:14
10K Male
Caden McNulty, Belvidere, Ill., 39:40
Jordan Haag, Vadnais Heights, 40:09
Matt Salo, Cedar, 43:09
10K Female
Brenna Bevan Burnsville, 44:06
Tara Entringer, Akeley, 47:08
Kim Mueller, Calgary, Alberta, 48:38
5K Male
Moise Habineza, Des Moines, Iowa, 17:45
Alex Charchenko, Lakeville, 19:28
Evan Halbe, Hector, 19:31
5K Female
Margie Freed, Apple Valley, 19:42
Augie Witkowski, Plain City, Utah, 20:57
Olivia Werner, Edina, 21:49
The event donated $5,000 to the WACC, $1,250 to Walker Youth Hockey, $1,000 to Walker Area Pregnancy Support, $500 to Walker American Legion Riders, $300 to Fourth of July Porta Johns in the park, $250 to Sanford Health and $100 to the Fireworks Fund.
Those making the Waddle Like a Duck 5K, 10K and Half Marathon a success were Shores of Leech Lake Resort, Shores of Leech Lake Yacht Club, City Sanitary Service — Ihrke, Loomis and Hilton families, the Dale Haugen family, Terry Holly, Walker Post 134 American Legion Riders, Walker Area Pregnancy Support, The City of Walker, Walker Youth Hockey Walker Lions, Walker Rotary, Sanford Health and all the participants!
