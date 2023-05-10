The Running Wolves boys’ brought home 10 top-three medals and the team title at the May 2 Mahnomen-Waubun Meet.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley finished with 134 points and beat seven other teams. They were seven points ahead of second-place Fertile-Beltrami.
Winning gold medals were Drew Deegan in the 300 hurdles in a time of 47.32; Hayden Rettke in the pole vault at 11 feet; and the 3200-relay team of Vinny Pederson, Joe Tande, Connor Murdoff and Chase Schultz.
Finishing second was Nick Freimark in the 400 at 56.54; Vincent Perucho in the triple jump at 36-03 feet; and the 800-relay team of Deegan, Eli Pfeiffer, Cooper Brovold and Freimark at 1:44.44; at 10:23.72.
In third place was Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 18.57; Joe Hed in the shot put at 36-11 feet and discus at 107 feet; and Tande in the high jump at 5-06 feet.
Taking fourth was Perucho in the 200 at 24.96; Tande in the 800 at 2:26.55; Deegan in the high jump at 5-02 feet; Pfeiffer in the shot put at 36-08 feet and discus at 104-07 feet; and the 1600-relay team of Joseph Bieloh, Tande, Callen Whitney and John Henning at 4:07.42.
Finishing fifth was Pederson in the 800 at 2:27.14 and the triple jump at 33-02.5 feet; Rettke in the 110 hurdles at 18.86; Henning in the 400 at 1:01.5; and the 400-relay team of Hed, Rettke, Payden Yeats and Perucho at 49.81.
Taking sixth was Schultz in the 1600 at 5:55.
In seventh place was Perucho in the 100 at 12.75; and JD Knox in the 400 at 1:02.88; while finishing eighth was Cooper Brovold in the 200 at 26.53.
WHA girls finish sixth
Of the eight girls’ teams, WHA took sixth with 63.5 points. Bagley-Fosston was first with 141 points and Fisher-East Grand Forks-Sacred Heart second at 119.33 points.
Finishing in second place were Julia Schock and Gwendolyn DeVries in the pole vault at 6-6 feet; and Karalyn Oberfell in the shot put at 30-03 feet.
Taking third was 800-relay team of Ella Dykema, Britta Rand, Oberfell and Devries at 2:05.19; and Oberfell in the triple jump at 30-10 feet.
In fourth place was the 400-relay team of Makenna Marlett, Addie Schneider, Rand and DeVries at 58 seconds; and Dykema in the discus at 82-04 feet.
Taking fifth place was Rand in the 100 at 13.68; while finishing sixth was the 1600-relay team of Schneider, Schock, Marlett and Trista Wood at 5:24.5; Schneider, Rand and Marlett in the high jump at 4-04 feet; Marissa Liliquist in the pole vault at 5-06 feet; and Oberfell in the discus at 78-09 feet.
In eighth place was Dykema in the shot put at 25-06 feet.
WHA teams take 5th
Both Running Wolves teams finished fifth out of eight teams Friday at the Roger Twigg Track Meet at Crosby-Ironton School.
In the boys’ division, Walker-Hackesack-Akeley finished with 62.5 points, with Crosby-Ironton taking first with 145 points. WHA girls’ team had 47.5 points, with Pierz taking first with 133 points.
WHA came home with 23 medals given out to the Top 6 places, including four golds, one silver and sixth bronze.
Taking gold were Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles in a time of 18.48; Annika Idstrom in the long jump at 14-09.5 feet; Oberfell in the shot put at 29-05.5 feet; and Dykema in the discus at 104-09 feet.
Finishing second was Deegan in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.50.
Claiming bronze were Rand in the 100 at 14.07; Tande in the 800 at 2:22.80; Perucho in the 200 at 25.60; the boys’ 1600-relay team of Tande, Whitney, Henning and Elija Cox at 3:53.70; and Rettke in the pole vault at 11 feet.
In fourth place were the 800-relay team of Freimark, Pfeiffer, Deegan and Cooper Brovold at 1:41.06; Pederson in the 800 at 2:23.60; and Rand in the 200 at 29.90.
Finishing fifth were the girls’ 400-relay team of Marlett, Schneider, Rand and DeVries at 56.10; the boys’ 400-relay team of Hed, Yeats, Perucho and Rettke at 50.90; Oberfell in the triple jump at 28-08.5 feet; Pfeiffer in the discus at 114 feet; and DeVries in the pole vault at 7 feet.
Taking sixth were Freimark in the 400 at 56.20; the girls’ 1600-relay team of Schneider, Schock, Marlett and Wood with a time of 5:14; Tande in the high jump at 5-02 feet; Perucho in the triple jump at 34-05 feet; and Rogue Bialke in the triple jump at 26-06.75 feet.
