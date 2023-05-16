The 3200-relay team of (from left) Vinny Pederson, Chase Schultz, John Henning and Joe Tande finished second at the home meet.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The weather was ideal as the Running Wolves hosted their first home meet of the season Thursday night at Ostlund Field.

Of the eight teams competing, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ squad took first place while the girls’ team was second. The boys had 156.5 points, 4.5 points ahead of Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck. Nevis won the girls’ event with 149 points, only nine points ahead of WHA.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments