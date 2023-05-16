The weather was ideal as the Running Wolves hosted their first home meet of the season Thursday night at Ostlund Field.
Of the eight teams competing, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ squad took first place while the girls’ team was second. The boys had 156.5 points, 4.5 points ahead of Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck. Nevis won the girls’ event with 149 points, only nine points ahead of WHA.
The WHA boys’ team combined to win 14 top three medals with three firsts and five seconds.
Winning gold were Nick Freimark in the 400 at 54.94; the 1600-relay team of Joe Tande, Freimark, Drew Deegan and Callen Whitney in a time of 3:46.45; and Hayden Rettke in the pole vault at 11-06 feet.
Finishing second were the 400-relay team of Joseph Bieloh, Payden Yeats, Whitney and Rettke at 49.53; the 800-relay team of Cooper Brovold, Deegan, Freimark and Vincent Perucho at 1:39.29; the 3200-relay team of John Henning, Chase Schultz, Vinny Pederson and Tande at 9:29.91; Eli Pfeiffer in the discus at 107-06 feet; and Freimark in the triple jump at 35-07 feet.
Taking third place were Henning in the 400 in 58.79; Tande in the 800 at 2:16.85; Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 18.88 and shot put at 38-11.5 feet; Deegan in the 300 hurdles at 45.93; and Deegan in the high jump at 5-06 feet.
In fourth place were Perucho in the 200 at 24.96; Rettke in the 110 hurdles at 19.23; Ben Hed in the shot put at 37-08 feet; Elijah Cox in the pole vault at 8 feet; and Perucho in the triple jump at 34-11 feet.
Finishing fifth were Perucho in the 100 at 12.55; Quinlan Frizzell in the 3200 at 13:28.38; Tande in the high jump at 5-06 feet; and Sam Pfeiffer in the pole vault at 7-06 feet. Taking sixth was Cox in the 110 hurdles at 20.92.
WHA girls take second
The Lady Wolves came up just nine points shy of completing a sweep. But they did win 13 top three medals, including one gold with Gwendolyn DeVries in the pole vault at 7-06 feet.
Taking second were Ella Dykema in the discus at 85-03 feet; Julia Schock in the pole vault at 7 feet; and Annika Idstrom in the long jump at 14-07.5 feet.
In third place were Britta Rand in the 100 with a time of 14.14 and the 300 hurdles at 54.95; the 1600-relay team of Addie Schneider, Makenna Marlett, Elizabeth Cairns and Lyndsey Driohorst at 4:55.79; the 3200-relay team of Elayna Freeman, Emylie Freeman, Victoria Pederson and Trista Wood at 13:40.30; Karolyn Oberfell in the shot put at 33-02.50 feet and the discus at 80-02 feet; Laraya Lynch in the high jump at 4-06 feet; and Ella Henning in the pole vault at 6-06 feet.
Taking fourth place were the 400-relay team of Marlett, DeVries, Driohorst and Schneider at 57.76; the 800-relay team DeVries, Henning, Mya Jackson and Dykema in 2:08.98;
Finishing fifth were Brooklyn Hanson in the 800 at 2:56.56, while in sixth place were Elizabeth Cairns in the 400 at 1:11.05; and Amylie Freeman in the 800 at 3:21.48.
Section 8A True Team
WHA boys’ team finished second out of 12 teams at the Section 8A True Team Meet held May 9 at Ada-Borup School.
The Wolves finished with 556 points with Fertile-Beltrami first with 640. Each competitor receives points based on the number in each event.
There were 20 WHA boys who finished in the top, with two seconds and five thirds.
The 800-relay team took second place at 1:39.51, about a second out of first place. Rettke also was second in the pole vault at 10-06 feet.
Winning bronze medals were the 400-relay team with a time of 49.02; Freimark in the 400 at 55.27; Tande in the 800 at 2:19.36; and Eli Pfeiffer in the shot put at 40-11.25 feet and discus at 128-07 feet.
In fourth place were Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 18.43; and Deegan in the 300 hurdles at 48.81.
Finishing fifth were Freimark in the triple jump at 35-06.5 feet; Hed in the discus at 121-05 feet; Tande in the high jump at 5-06 feet. Deegan also finished at 5-06 feet in the high jump, but he was ninth because it took him more attempts.
Taking sixth place were the 3200-relay team took sixth at 9:51.35; while Hed was seventh in the shot put at 37-09 feet.
In eighth place was Cox in the pole vault at 8-06 feet; Perucho in the 200 at 25.67; and Perucho in the triple jump at 33-08 feet.
Finishing ninth were Rettke in 110 hurdles at 19.47; Perucho in the 100 at 12.65; while in 10th place was Pederson in the 800 at 2:25.91.
Taking 11th place were Yeats in the 100 at 12.81; while in 12th place were Pfeiffer in the 300 hurdles at 51.27; and Frizzell in the 3200 at 12:51.73.
Finishing 14th were Schultz in the 3200 at 12:55.66; while taking 15th were Brovold in the 400 at 1:01.39; Bieloh in the long jump at 14-11.25 feet.
On the girls’ side, WHA took 11th with 359 points. West Marshall won with 816.5 points.
Oberfell had the best finish with a bronze medal in the shot put at 32-00.25 feet; with Dykema taking fifth in the discus at 99 feet. Oberfell also was seventh in the discus at 90-05 feet and Oberfell 11th the triple jump at 29-03 feet.
Taking seventh were Idstrom in the long jump at 14-01.5 feet; with DeVries eighth in the pole vault at 7 feet.
In 11th place were the 1600-relay team with a time of 5:07,12; while finishing 12th were the 400-relay team at 57.83.
In 14th place were Idstrom in the 100 at 20.59; Cairns in the long jump at 13-03.75 feet; and Schock in the pole vault at 6-06 feet.
