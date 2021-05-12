Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ track team easily beat seven other teams at the Northland Conference meet Thursday night
The Lady Wolves were going for the sweep, but they came up 5.5 points shy of first-place Nevis.
Because of COVID protocols, the conference meet was split up into two divisions. The four South Division teams competed in Walker while the four teams in the North Division were in Baudette. The results from both meets were merged to determine the top finishers.
WHA won the boys’ meet with 167, Nevis was second with 141 points and Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck third with 97 points.
On the girls’ side, Nevis and Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck tied for first with 149 points with WHA third with 137.5 points.
Winning gold were Gwendolyn Devries in the pole vault at 7-06 feet; Kai Ashmore in the triple jump at 38-01.5 feet; Steven Hausken in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.58; Zach Stevenson in the pole vault at 11 feet; the 400-relay team of Ashmore, Stevenson, Hausken and Mitchell Freimark at 48.96; the 800-meter team of Riley Carpenter, Gavin Damar, Jackson MacFarlane and Ashmore at 1:42.55; and the 1600-relay team of Eli Pfeiffer, Cooper Brovold, Damar and Stevenson at 4:07.81.
In second place were Taylor Nordin in the 400 at 1:09.84; Abi Strandlie in the 300 hurdles at 53.62; Katie Sagen in the discus at 86-01 feet; Trevor Radke in the shot put at 36-03 feet and the discus at 107-01 feet; Riley Carpenter in the 10 at 12.08; Hausken in the long jump at 17-00.75 feet; the 800-relay team of Luna Scanlan, Rayna Wood, Kara Oberfell and Taylor Week at 2:18.14; the 400-relay team of Paige Hildebrandt, Britta Rand, Erika Rand and Taylor Week at 5:06.46; and the 3200 relay team of Cooper Brovold, Dylan Johnson, Logan Barton and Vinny Pederson at 10:17.84.
In third place were Nordin in the 100 at 13.60; Hildebrandt in the 400 at 1:10.74; Britta Rand in the 300 hurdles at 54.99; Julia Shock in the pole vault at 5-06 feet; Joe Hed in the discus at 95-01.5 feet; Pfeiffer in the pole vault at 7-06 feet; Hausken in the 110 hurdles at 19.68; MacFarlane in the high jump at 5 feet; and the 3200-relay team of Trista Wood, Claire Biessener, Rayna Wood and Erika Rand in 14:46.75.
Taking fourth were Nordin in the 200 at 28.39; Ally Sea in the pole vault at 5-06 feet; Logan Wales in the pole vault at 7-06 feet; Damar in the triple jump at 35-02 feet and the 400 at 1:03.99; and Ashmore in the 200 at 25.05.
Finishing fifth were Strandlie in the 200 at 29.55; Devries in the 100 at 14.32; Britta Rand in the 100 hurdles at 19.92; Bialke in the pole vault at 5 feet; Sagen in the shot put at 28-00.75 feet; Carpenter in the 200 at 25.30; Brovold in the 800 at 5:33.52; Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 20.74; and the 400-relay team of Scanlan, Rayna Wood, Shock and Bialke in 1:00.22.
In sixth place were Hildebrandt in the 200 at 29.56; Devries in the 400 at the 1:11.38; Oberfell in the 800 at 3:09.52; Ella Dykema in the 100 at 19.96; Sagen in the high jump at 4-02 feet; and Erika Rand in the triple jump at 27-05.5 feet.
