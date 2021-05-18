The Running Wolves won 12 events and were second in seven others as the boys’ team took first and the girls were second at a six-team home meet Friday.
In the boys’ event, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley finished with 188 points, 76 points ahead of second place Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck. Clearbrook-Gonvick was third with 101 points.
Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck won the girls’ meet with 185 points, WHA was second at 108 and Nevis third with 94 points.
Winning gold were Kai Ashmore in the triple jump at 38-08.5 feet; Steven Hausken in the 300 hurdles at 45.81 feet; Zach Stevenson in the pole vault at 11-06 feet; Trevor Radke in the shot put at 41-10 feet; Ally Sea in the pole vault at 6-06 feet; Cooper Brovold in the 800 at 5:13.81; Erika Rand in the 3200 at 13:32.23; the 800-relay team of Jackson MacFarlane, Riley Carpenter, Gavin Damar and Ashmore in a time of 1:42.52; the 800-relay team of Paige Hildebrandt, Taylor Nordin, Abi Strandlie and Sea in 1:57.49; the 1600-relay team of Taylor Week, Annika Idstrom, Nordin and Strandlie in 4:48.55; the 1600-relay team of Eli Pfeiffer, Brovold, Damar and Stevenson in 4:02.36; and the 3200-relay team of Joe Tande, Logan Barton, Dylan Johnson and Brovold in 10:30.37.
In second place were MacFarlane in the high jump at 5 feet; Hausken in the long jump at 16-03 feet; Strandlie in the triple jump at 27-08 feet and 300 hurdles at 54.49; Riley Carpenter in the 200 in a time of 26.01; Pfeiffer in the discus at 89 feet; Ashmore in the 100 at 11.96; Damar in the triple jump at 36-06 feet; Rogue Bialke in the pole vault at 6-06 feet; and Logan Wales in the pole vault at 8 feet.
Finishing third were Britta Rand in the 100 at 14.38; Hausken in the 110 hurdles at 19.52; Erika Rand in the 400 at 1:10.68 and triple jump at 27-07 feet; Tande in the high jump at 4-10 feet; Joe Hed in the discus at 83 feet; Gwen Devries in the pole vault at 6 feet; Pfeiffer in the pole vault at 8 feet; and the 400-relay team of Freimark, Hausken, Damar and MacFarlane at 51.37.
Taking fourth were Erika Rand in high jump at 4-02 feet; Idstrom in the 100 hurdles at 20.52; Karalyn Oberfell in the 400 at 1:10.71; Carpenter in the 100 at 12.27; Julia Shock in the pole vault at 5-06 feet; and the 400-relay team of Devries, Nordin, Sea and Britta Rand in 58.14.
Finishing fifth was Johnson in the 800 in a time of 2:31.8; Britta Rand in the high jump at 3-10 feet; Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles in 20.81; Devries in the 400 at 1:13.37; Freimark in the 200 at 27.40; Radke in the discus at 77-11 feet; and Idstrom in the 300 hurdles at 56.52;
In sixth place was Claire Biessener in the high jump at 3-08 feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.