The Running Wolves won 12 events and were second in seven others as the boys’ team took first and the girls were second at a six-team home meet Friday.

In the boys’ event, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley finished with 188 points, 76 points ahead of second place Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck. Clearbrook-Gonvick was third with 101 points.

Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck won the girls’ meet with 185 points, WHA was second at 108 and Nevis third with 94 points.

Winning gold were Kai Ashmore in the triple jump at 38-08.5 feet; Steven Hausken in the 300 hurdles at 45.81 feet; Zach Stevenson in the pole vault at 11-06 feet; Trevor Radke in the shot put at 41-10 feet; Ally Sea in the pole vault at 6-06 feet; Cooper Brovold in the 800 at 5:13.81; Erika Rand in the 3200 at 13:32.23; the 800-relay team of Jackson MacFarlane, Riley Carpenter, Gavin Damar and Ashmore in a time of 1:42.52; the 800-relay team of Paige Hildebrandt, Taylor Nordin, Abi Strandlie and Sea in 1:57.49; the 1600-relay team of Taylor Week, Annika Idstrom, Nordin and Strandlie in 4:48.55; the 1600-relay team of Eli Pfeiffer, Brovold, Damar and Stevenson in 4:02.36; and the 3200-relay team of Joe Tande, Logan Barton, Dylan Johnson and Brovold in 10:30.37.

In second place were MacFarlane in the high jump at 5 feet; Hausken in the long jump at 16-03 feet; Strandlie in the triple jump at 27-08 feet and 300 hurdles at 54.49; Riley Carpenter in the 200 in a time of 26.01; Pfeiffer in the discus at 89 feet; Ashmore in the 100 at 11.96; Damar in the triple jump at 36-06 feet; Rogue Bialke in the pole vault at 6-06 feet; and Logan Wales in the pole vault at 8 feet.

Finishing third were Britta Rand in the 100 at 14.38; Hausken in the 110 hurdles at 19.52; Erika Rand in the 400 at 1:10.68 and triple jump at 27-07 feet; Tande in the high jump at 4-10 feet; Joe Hed in the discus at 83 feet; Gwen Devries in the pole vault at 6 feet; Pfeiffer in the pole vault at 8 feet; and the 400-relay team of Freimark, Hausken, Damar and MacFarlane at 51.37.

Taking fourth were Erika Rand in high jump at 4-02 feet; Idstrom in the 100 hurdles at 20.52; Karalyn Oberfell in the 400 at 1:10.71; Carpenter in the 100 at 12.27; Julia Shock in the pole vault at 5-06 feet; and the 400-relay team of Devries, Nordin, Sea and Britta Rand in 58.14.

Finishing fifth was Johnson in the 800 in a time of 2:31.8; Britta Rand in the high jump at 3-10 feet; Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles in 20.81; Devries in the 400 at 1:13.37; Freimark in the 200 at 27.40; Radke in the discus at 77-11 feet; and Idstrom in the 300 hurdles at 56.52;

In sixth place was Claire Biessener in the high jump at 3-08 feet.

