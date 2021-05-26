The Running Wolves brought home 10 top five finishes at the Section 8A True Team Meet held May 18 in Park Rapids.
These finishes included a gold, one silver and two bronze medals in a meet that had nine boys’ teams and 10 for the girls.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys finished fourth with 288 points, with Park Rapids, Roseau and West Marshall Fusion rounding out of the top three, respectively.
On the girls’ side, WHA was ninth with 252.5 points. Park Rapids, West Marshall Fusion and International Falls finished first through third respectively.
Bringing home a gold medal was Kai Ashmore in the triple jump at 39-11.5 feet while Steven Hausken took silver in the 300 hurdles in a time of 46.30.
In third place were the boys’ 800-relay team in 1:43.76 and Zach Stevenson in the pole vault at 12 feet, with Abi Strandlie taking fourth in the triple jump at 30-07.5 feet.
Finishing fifth were Taylor Nordin in the 100 at 13.98; Ashmore in the 100 at 12.44; the girls’ 800-relay team at 1:57.71; the boys’ 400-relay team at 49.91; and Hausken in the long jump at 18-02 feet.
In sixth place were the girls’ 400-relay team at 58.23; Strandlie in the 300 hurdles at 53.68; Ashmore in the 200 at 25.70; the girls’ 1600-relay team in a time of 4:48.59; the boys’ 1600-relay team in 4:05.12; and Trevor Radke in the shot put at 40-10 feet.
Taking seventh were the boys’ 3200-relay team at 11:05.84 and Ally Sea in the pole vault in 7 feet, while in eighth place were Hausken in the 110 hurdles at 21.38 and Gwen Devries in the pole vault at 6-06 feet.
Taking ninth were Eli Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 21.73; Sea in the shot put at 27-06 feet; Riley Carpenter in the long jump at 16-07 feet; and Gavin Damar in the triple jump at 34-08.5 feet.
In 10th place were Ella Dykema in the 100 hurdles at 20.47; Logan Wales in the pole vault at 7-06 feet; and Annika Idstrom in the long jump at 13-07.5 feet.
Taking 11th were Carpenter in the 100 at 12.70 and the 200 at 26.33; Pfeiffer in the 300 hurdles at 53.97; and Joe Hed in the shot put at 34-08 feet.
In 12th place were Dylan Johnson in the 800 at 2:36.96; Britta Rand in the 200 at 31.26; Dykema in the discus at 70-09 feet; and Erika Rand in the high jump at 4 feet.
Finishing 13th was Idstrom in the 100 hurdles at 21.45; Erika Rand in the 400 at 1:12.25; and Pfeiffer in the high jump at 4-10 feet.
Taking 14th place were Britta Rand in the 100 at 15.15; Vinny Pederson in the 1600 at 6:19.84; Karalyn Oberfell in the 400 at 1:12.30; Idstrom in the 300 hurdles at 59.80; and Erika Rand in the triple jump at 25-10 feet.
In 15th place were Logan Barton in the 800 at 2:44.16; Oberfell in the 200 at 31.59; Britta Rand in the high jump at 3-10 feet; and Nordin in the long jump at 12-05 feet; Claire Biessener was 17th in the shot put at 21-02 feet and the discus at 52-08 feet; and Jackson MacFarlane took 18th in the high jump at 4-04 feet.
