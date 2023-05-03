For the second straight week the Running Wolves along with 11 other teams were in Park Rapids for the Heartland Invitational April 25.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ team had six top five finishes, while the girls’ team had five.
For the second straight week the Running Wolves along with 11 other teams were in Park Rapids for the Heartland Invitational April 25.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ team had six top five finishes, while the girls’ team had five.
In team results, Park Rapids and Detroit Lakes tied for first in the boys’ meet with 191.5 points. Northland-Deer River was third at 66.5 and WHA fourth with 55.5 points.
On the girls’ side, Detroit Lakes won with 192 points, 32 points ahead of second-place Park Rapids. The Wolves finished eighth with 27.2 points.
The best finish were by Hayden Rettke who took second in the pole vault at 10-6 feet, with the 800-relay team of Eli Pfeiffer, Drew Deegan, Cooper Brovold and Nick Freimark third at 1:40.72.
Finishing fourth were Freimark in the 400 at 56.09; Deegan in the 300 hurdles at 46.34; Pfeiffer in the shot put at 41-8 feet; and Karalyn Oberfell in the shot put at 30-8.5 feet.
In fifth place were the 400-relay team of Gwendolyn DeVries, Makenna Marlett, Addie Schneider and Britta Rand at 58 seconds; Ella Dykema in the discus at 84-3 feet; Annika Idstrom in the long jump at 14-8 feet; the 3200-relay team of Marlett, Schneider, Julia Schock and Trista Wood at 5:24.50; and the 1600-relay team of Joe Tande, Joseph Bieloh, John Henning and Niko Morrow in 4:05.42.
Taking sixth place were Vince Perucho in the 200 at 24.82; the 400-relay team of Rettke, Perucho, Joe Hed and Payden Yeats in 50.59; Tande in the high jump at 5-4 feet; and Laraya Lynch in the high jump at 4-6 feet.
In seventh place were Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 18.89; DeVries in the pole vault at 7 feet; and the 3200-relay team of Tande, Quinlon Frizzell, Connor Murdoff and Vinny Pederson at 9:52.36.
Taking eighth place were Rettke in the 110 hurdles at 19.69; Hed in the discus at 99-5 feet; and Freimark in the triple jump at 33-9.5 feet.
Finishing ninth were Bieloh in the 300 hurdles at 53.72; Hed in the shot put at 35-10 feet; and Schock in the pole vault at 6 feet.
In 10th place were Rettke in the 400 at 1:01.75; Pfeiffer in the discus at 94-7 feet; and Oberfell in the discus at 78-9 feet.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.