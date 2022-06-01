The WHA boys’ track and field team with their Subsection second-place trophy.

For the second straight year the Running Wolves boys’ team brought home the second-place trophy at the Subsection 29A track and field championship Thursday at Roseau High School.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley finished with 74 points. Park Rapids won both the boys’ and girls’ meets with 227 and 188 points, respectively. WHA girls’ team finished 10th with 20.5 points.

The Wolves had one gold medal, one silver and a bronze. Nine boys and three girls are moving on to the Section 8A meet that will be held Friday at Ada-Borup High School.

Kai Ashmore, a senior, won the triple jump at 39-09 feet, was fourth in the long jump at 17-10 feet and took fifth in the 100 at 12.08.

Taking second was the boys’ 800-relay team of Mitchell Freimark, Nick Freimark, Cooper Brovold and Drew Deegan at 1:40.95.

In third place was Hayden Rettke vaulting 10-09 feet in the pole vault.

The 1600-relay team of Joe Tande, Brady Murdoff, Brovold and Deegan also moves on with a fifth-place finish at 3:54.86.

Eli Pfeiffer took fourth in the 110 hurdles at 18.59, was sixth in the discus at 107-01 feet and eighth in the 300 hurdles at 46.97.

Deegan also tied for fourth in the high jump at 5-05 feet and also advances with a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles at 46.97.

Brovold also moves on in the 400 with a time of 56.95, while Tande qualified in the 800 at 2:18.24 and in the high jump at 5-05 feet.

Gwendolyn Devries took fifth in the pole vault at 6-10 feet and Julia Schock was seventh at 6-10 feet.

Ella Dykema was sixth in the discus at 87 feet.

The top five individuals and next best six in the two subsections, and the three best relays and next fastest two advance to Sections.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments