The Running Wolves boys’ team brought home the second-place trophy at the Subsection 29A track and field championship Thursday at Bagley School.
Of the 10 teams competing, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley finished with 112.50 points. Park Rapids won both the boys’ and girls’ meets with 212 and 174 points, respectively. WHA girls’ team finished fifth with 74.5 points.
Fourteen individuals and two relay teams qualified for the Section 8A Meet. The top four individuals and two best relays advance to Sections, which was held Tuesday in Park Rapids (results not known when this issue went to press).
WHA had three gold medals with Steven Hausken in the 300 hurdles at 45.28; Zach Stevenson in the pole vault at 12-06 feet; and Kai Ashmore in the triple jump at 41-06 feet. Ashmore also took second in the 100 at 11.91 as did Hausken in the long jump at 17-10.75 feet.
Also taking second were the 800-relay team of Abi Strandlie, Paige Hildebrandt, Ally Sea and Taylor Nordin 1:56.72; the 800-relay team of Ashmore, Hausken, Damar and Jackson MacFarlane at 1:39.23; and Trevor Radke in the shot put at 40-08.75 feet.
Finishing third were Annika Idstrom in the 300 hurdles at 54.79; Nordin in the 200 at 27.69; and Gavin Damar in the triple jump at 39-02.75 feet.
In fourth place were Nordin in the 100 at 13.67; Strandlie in the 300 hurdles at 55.37; Hayden Rettke in the pole vault at 9 feet; and Joe Hed in the discus at 100-02 feet.
Katie Sagen also qualified as a wild card after taking sixth in the discus at 85-03 feet.
Just falling short and taking fifth were Sagen in the high jump at 4-06 feet; Gwen Devries in the pole vault at 7-06 feet; Idstrom in the long jump at 14-03.75 feet; Strandlie in the triple jump at 29-11 feet; Sagen in the shot put at 29-05.5 feet; Joe Tande in the high jump at 5 feet; and Radke in the discus at 93-01 feet.
Placing third and just missing out on advancing were the 3200-relay team of Logan Barton, Cooper Brovold, Dylan Johnson and Tande in 10:17.22; and the 1600-relay team of Erika Rand, Idstrom, Hildebrandt and Strandlie in a time of 4:50.12.
