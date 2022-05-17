The Running Wolves came home with several gold, silver and bronze medals from Friday’s conference meet at Lake of the Woods, but they also did very well in the team competition.
Walker-Hackesack-Akeley boys’ team won the eight-team meet with 153 points. Finishing second was Clearbrook-Gonvick at 111.50 points with Nevis third at 101.5.
On the girls’ side, Nevis won with 160 points, WHA was second at 142.5 and Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck third with 95 points.
The Wolves won three events, took second in 10 others, had 12 third places and many others from fourth through sixth place.
In first place were Kai Ashmore in both the long jump at 19-02.5 feet and the triple jump at 39-01 feet, and Riley Carpenter in the 200 at 24.50.
Taking second were Ashmore in the 100 at 11.92, Drew Deegan in the high jump at 5-08 feet, Hayden Rettke in the pole vault at 9-06 feet, Joe Hed in the shot put at 37-01.5 feet, the 400-relay team of Hed, Ashmore, Rettke and Mitchell Freimark at 49.98, Karalyn Oberfell in the 200 at 30.93, Julia Shock and Gwendolyn DeVries in the pole vault at 6-06 feet, the 800-relay team of Sora Bauerly, Addison Schneider, LarRay Lynch and Tori Pederson at 2:25.31, and the 1600-relay team of Schneider, Makenna Marlett, Lynch and Elizabeth Cairns at 5:04.57.
In third place were Freimark in the 200 at 25.60 and high jump at 5-07 feet, Carpenter in the 100 at 11.99, Hed in the discus at 95-08 feet, Eli Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 18.49, Abi Strandlie in the 100 at 14.25, Ella Dykema in the 100 at 20.03, Britta Rand in the 300 hurdles at 58.84, the 3200-relay team of Vinny Pederson, Chase Schultz, Joe Tande and Callen Whitney at 10:54.48, the 800-relay team of Cooper Brovold, Deegan, Freimark and Carpenter at 1:42.92, the 1600-relay team of Tande, Rettke, Brady Murdoff and Levi Norvold at 4:14.15, and the 3200-relay team of Claire Biessener, Trista Wood, Marissa Shearen and Latizia Bongirolami at 14:59.78.
In fourth place were Deegan in the 300 hurdles at 49.58, Pfeiffer in the pole vault at 8 feet, Rand in the 100 at 14.33, Strandlie in the 3200 at 16:04.06, Katie Sagen in the high jump at 4-06 feet and the 400-relay team of Shock, Tori Pederson, Brooklyn Hanson and Schneider at 1:04.06.
Finishing fifth were Vinny Pederson in the 3200 at 13:36.43, Pfeiffer in the discus at 83 feet and 300 hurdles at 50.88, Deegan in the 110 hurdles at 20.37, Dykema in the 200 at 32.11, Elizabeth Cairns in the 400 at 1:11.65, Bauerly in the 3200 at 17:18.91, Rand in the high jump at 4-04 feet and Lynch in the 300 hurdles at 1:01.86.
Taking sixth were Tande in the 800 at 2:26.48, Elijah Cox in the pole vault at 7 feet, Devries in the 200 at 32.21, Marissa Lilliquist in the 800 at 3:25.12, Rand in the 100 at 21.17, Oberfell in the triple jump at 29-02 feet and Oberfell in the shot put at 29-05.5 feet, Dykema in the 300 hurdles at 1:03.46.
Wolves take third
Of the 13 teams that competed at the True Team Section 8A meet in Warren-Alvarado-Oslo May 10, the Wolves finished third with 586.5 points.
In first place with 732 points was Ada-Borup while West Marshall took second with 639.5 points.
Ashmore and Hed each had the best finishes with first-place ribbons in the triple jump at 38-04 feet and discus at 109-09 feet respectively. Ashmore also took seventh in the long jump at 17 feet and Hed seventh in the shot put at 35 feet.
Deegan finished second in the high jump at 5-08 feet, while Carpenter took third in the 200 at 25.34 and Sagen in the discus at 89-07.50 feet.
In fifth place was Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 19.58 and the 300 hurdles at 48.44, and Sagen in the shot put at 31-03 feet.
Taking eighth place was Tande in the high jump at 5 feet.
Finishing ninth was Brovold in the 400 at 58.40, Deegan in the 300 hurdles at 50.03, Carpenter in the long jump at 15-05 feet and Shock in the pole vault at 6-06 feet.
Taking 10th was Carpenter in the 100 at 13.01 and Gwendolyn Devries in the pole vault at 6 feet.
Finishing 11th were Strandlie in the long jump at 13-03.50 feet, Oberfell in the triple jump at 28-05.50 feet and Cox in the pole vault at 7-06 feet.
In 12th place was Freimark in the 200 at 26.83, Pederson in the 3200 at 13:18.17, while Dykema was 13th in the 100 hurdles at 20.79.
In relay events, the boys’ 1600 took second at 4:01.61, the boys’ 800 third at 1:42.03, boys’ 400 fourth at 50.48, boys’ 3200 sixth at 10:32.57, girls’ 800 ninth at 2:03.98 and girls’ 400 ninth at 58.42.
