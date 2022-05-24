The Running Wolves boys took first in seven events and second in seven others as they won the Deerwood Bank Invitational May 17 in Northome.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley finished with 177 points, Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck took second with 99 points and one point behind in third place was Pine River-Backus.
On the girl’s side, WHA won two events and finished third in two others for a third-place finish with 50 points. Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck took first with 191 points and Pine River-Backus was second with 166.
Winning gold medals were Kai Ashmore in the 100 at 111.99, the long jump at 17-05 feet and triple jump at 37-07.5 feet, Riley Carpenter in the 200 at 24.58, Vinny Pederson in the 3200 at 13:14, Drew Deegan in the high jump at 5-05 feet, the 400-relay team of Joe Hed, Eli Pfeiffer, Mitchell Freimark and Ashmore at 49.87, Brita Rand in the 100 at 14.05, and the 800-relay team of Abi Strandlie, Karolyn Oberfell, Gwendolyn Devries and Rand at 2:00.80.
Taking second were Carpenter in the 100 at 12.24, Cooper Brovold in the 400 at 57.02, Joe Tande in the 800 at 2:18.90, Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 18.55, the 800-relay team of Freimark, Carpenter, Brovold and Deegan at 1:40, the 1600-relay team of Callen Whitney, Brady Murdoff, Tande and Brovold at 4:09.40, and the 3200-relay team of Chase Schultz, Murdoff, Pederson and Whitney at 10:03.
Finishing third were Deegan in the 110 hurdles at 21.37 and 300 hurdles at 46.67, Tande in the high jump at 5-01 feet, Hed in the shot put at 35-10.5 feet and 101-06 feet in the discus, Devries in the 110 hurdles at 22.70, and 400-relay team of Devries, Strandlie, Katie Sagen and Claire Biesssener at 59.99.
In fourth place were Freimark in the 200 at 25.81, Whitney in the 400 at 1:04.40, Carpenter in the long jump at 15 feet, Oberfell in the triple jump at 28-01.5 feet and the shot put at 26-03 feet, and Trista Wood in the 200 at 32.96.
Finishing fifth was Freimark in the triple jump at 31-04.5 feet, Letizia Bongirolami in the high jump at 3-10 feet, and Wood in the triple jump at 26-04.5 feet.
Taking sixth were Schultz in the 800 at 2:35.20, Pfeiffer in the discus at 91-02.5 feet, Marissa Liliquist in the 200 at 33.40 and Julia Schock in the triple jump at 25-03 feet.
