The Running Wolves competed in their first meet of the season Friday at Pequot Lakes, returning with 26 top five finishes.
Despite having some athletes missing, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley took third in the girls’ meet with 23 points and the boys were fourth with 13 points. Host Pequot Lakes won both four-team meets.
Taking gold were Taylor Nordin in both the 100 at 14.03 and 200 at 29.23, Gwendolyn Devries in the pole vault at 6 feet, Katie Sagen in the discus at 83-08 feet, and Zach Stevenson in the pole vault at 11 feet.
Claiming silver medals were the girls’ 800 relay team in 2:09.27, Steven Hausken in the 300 hurdles at 46.20, and Eli Pfeiffer in the pole vault at 8 feet.
Bringing home bronze were the girls’ 400 relay team at 59.37, and Hausken in both the 100 at 12.35 and long jump at 17-03.75 feet.
In fourth place were Abi Strandlie in the 400 at 1:11.84, Trista Wood in the 800 at 3:35.68, Sagen in the high jump at 4-06 feet, Strandlie in the triple jump at 29.25 feet, Joe Tande in the 400 at 1:10.32, Dylan Johnson in the 800 at 2:39.49, Jackson MacFarlane high jump at 5 feet, and Trevor Radke in both the shot put at 37-02 feet and discus at 93 feet.
Finishing fifth were Paige Hildebrandt in the 400 at 1:14. 23, Nordin in the long jump at 12-09 feet, Erika Rand in the triple jump at 27-11 feet, Sagen in the shot put at 24-10 feet, MacFarlane in the 100 at 12.83, and Logan Barton in the triple jump at 25-05.75 feet.
