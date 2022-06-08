Kai Ashmore capped off his senior year with a third-place finish in the triple jump at the Section 8A Meet Friday at Ada-Borup High School.
His jump of 40-03.75 feet, however, was one place short of advancing to this weekend’s State Track and Field Meet.
Ashmore also took sixth in the 100 at 12.13 and 12th in the long jump at 17-09.5 feet.
The next best finish was Hayden Rettke at sixth place in the pole vault at 10-09 feet.
Cooper Brovold took eighth in the 400 at 56.87 as did Drew Deegan in the 300 hurdles at 45.66, Eli Pfeiffer was ninth in the 110 hurdles at 18.29. Deegan was 12th in the high jump at 5-05 feet, and Pfeiffer took 14th in the 300 hurdles at 48.71 and 15th in discus at 93-03 feet.
The 800 relay team took seventh and the 1600 relay was eighth, while freshman Joe Tande was 20th in the high jump at 5-01 feet.
Of the three girls who competed at Sections, Gwendolyn Devries and Julia Schock had the best showing, taking 13th and 14th respectively with a vault of 6-10 feet. Ella Dykema threw the discus 79 feet to finish 16th.
In team competition for boys, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton took first with 133 points, which was eight points ahead of Park Rapids. WHA was 13th with 16 points.
Park Rapids won the girls’ meet with 96.5 points and Bagley-Fosston second at 71.5 points.
