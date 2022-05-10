The Running Wolves competed in their first event of the season Thursday at the Craig Fredrickson Memorial Invite in Detroit Lakes.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was the smallest of the six schools that attended, and took sixth place in both the boy’s and girl’s events.
Park Rapids won the boy’s meet with 166.5 points, while Detroit Lakes won the girl’s side with 155 points. WHA boys’ team finished with 24.5 points and the girls had 15 points.
Katie Sagen took third in the shot put at 31-05 feet and third in the discus at 92-07 feet, while Kai Ashmore was third in the long jump at 19 feet and third in the triple jump at 40-07.5. Ashmore also took seventh in the 100 at 12.31.
In fourth place was 3200-relay team of Vinny Pederson, Chase Schultz, Nick Freimark and Cooper Brovold at 10:14.68.
Taking fifth was the 800-relay team of Gwendolyn Devries, Ella Dykema, Karalyn Oberfell and Britta at 2:04.07, Eli Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 19.08 and Drew Deegan in the 300 hurdles at 48.67.
Finishing sixth was Riley Carpenter in the 200 at 24.59 and Deegan in the high jump at 5-06 feet.
In seventh place was Rand in the 100 at 13.54 and Trista Wood in the 400 at 1:18.44.
Taking eighth place was Brovold in the 400 at 59.21 and Hayden Rettke in the pole vault at 8-06 feet.
