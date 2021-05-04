Despite stiff competition and some absent athletes, the Wolves finished in the top three of six teams at the 42nd annual May Day Track Invitational Friday in Walker.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley took second in the boys’ meet with 96.5 points, and the girls were third with 63 points. Nevis was 4.5 points behind WHA on the boys’ side while Nevis girls were second with 124 points.
Park Rapids won both the boys’ and girls’ meets with 255.5 and 251 points, respectively.
The Wolves won three events, were second in six and had seven thirds.
Finishing first were Zach Stevenson in the pole vault at 11 feet; Kai Ashmore in the triple jump at 38-04.5 feet; and Joe Tande in the high jump at 5 feet.
Taking second were the 800-relay team of Erika Rand, Britta Rand, Abi Strandlie and Paige Hildebrandt at 2:03.49; the 1600-relay team of Eli Pfeiffer, Joe Tande, Vinny Pederson and Hayden Rettke at 4:34.99; the 400-relay team of Mitchell Freimark, Riley Carpenter, Ashmore and Stevenson at 51.52, Carpenter in the long jump at 16 feet and 200 at 25.81; and Joe Hed in the shot put at 35-07.75 feet.
In third place were the 3200-relay team of Dylan Johnson, Logan Wales, Tande and Pederson at 10:59.24; the 400-relay team of Erika Rand, Britta Rand, Hildebrandt and Strandlie at 59.67; Ella Dykema in the 100 hurdles at 19.89; Britta Rand in the high jump at 4 feet; Strandlie in the 300 hurdles at 54.43 and triple jump at 28-01.5 feet; and Hildebrandt in the 200 at 30.68.
Finishing fourth were Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 21.33 and pole vault at 7-06 feet; Hildebrandt in the long jump at 12-02.5 feet; Britta Rand in the 300 hurdles at 54.90; Rettke in the 300 hurdles at 53.55; Rogue Bialke in the pole vault at 5 feet; and Erika Rand in the triple jump at 26-03 feet.
Taking fifth were Carpenter in the 100 at 12.08; Claire Biessener in the high jump at 3-10 feet; Hed in the discus at 84 feet; and Pfeiffer in the 300 hurdles at 54.21.
In sixth place were Ashmore in the 100 at 12.14; and Dykema in the discus at 72-09 feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.