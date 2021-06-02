The Running Wolves brought home two gold medals and four silver at the Bagley-Fosston Invite held May 25.
Of the eight boys’ teams competing, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley took second with 115 points. East Grand Forks won the meet with 220 points and Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck was third with 99 points.
On the girls’ side, Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck won with 143.5 points, 10.5 points ahead of East Grand Forks. WHA took fifth with 65.5 points.
Winning gold for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley were Zach Stevenson in the pole vault at 11-06 feet; and Kai Ashmore in the triple jump at 40-08.5 feet.
Bringing home silver were Gavin Damar in the triple jump at 39-01.5 feet; Ashmore in the 100 at 11.61; Steven Hausken in the 300 hurdles at 45.74; and the girls’ 800-relay team in 1:59.08.
In third place were Trevor Radke in the shot put at 40-01 feet; Katie Sagen in the discus at 85 feet; Annika Idstrom in the long jump at 14-08.75 feet; Abi Strandlie in the 300 hurdles at 54.14; the girls’ 3200-relay team at 10:25.24; the boys’ 800-relay team in 1:42.51; the boys’ 400-relay team in 50.11; the girls’ 1600-relay team 4:47.93; and the boys’ 1600-relay team at 4:07.84.
Taking fourth were Gwen Devries in the pole vault at 6-06 feet; Hayden Rettke in the pole vault at 8-06 feet; Joe Tande in the high jump at 4-10 feet; Radke in the discus at 107-07 feet; Hausken in the long jump at 17-07.5 feet; Taylor Nordin in the 400 at 13.50 and the 200 at 27.67; and Ashmore in the 200 at 24.87.
Finishing fifth were Ally Sea in the pole vault at 6-06 feet; Logan Wales in the pole vault at 8 feet; Eli Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 20.89; Cooper Brovold in the 400 at 57.40; and Dylan Johnson in the 800 at 2:32.43.
Taking sixth were Sagen in the shot put at 27-06 feet; Erika Rand in the triple jump at 28-03 feet; and Idstrom in the 300 hurdles at 55.08.
In seventh place were Rogue Bialke in the pole vault at 6 feet; Sagen in the high jump at 4-02 feet; Paige Hildebrandt in the long jump at 13-07 feet; Karalyn Oberfell in the triple jump at 27-10 feet; and Rand in the 400 at 1:12.27.
Finishing eighth were Emily Bailey in the triple jump at 27-01 feet; and Idstrom in the 100 hurdles in a time of 19.40.
Bagley School will host the subsection meet Thursday, and next Tuesday Park Rapids will host sections.
